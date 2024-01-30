Honor X9b's Secret Weapon Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Can a Phone Bounce?

The Honor X9b, now available in a few international markets, is about to debut in India. With a few exceptions, the Indian version of the phone should essentially have the same specs as the worldwide version. The Honor X9b phone was recently discovered to be posted on a national e-commerce website, which revealed some necessary specifications for the next model, including colour, RAM, and storage capacities. The Honor X9b handset's launch details and price had also been leaked earlier. HonorTech has officially announced the Honor X9b smartphone's launch date in India.

On 15 February, HonorTech (@ExploreHonor) announced that the Honor X9b will go on sale in India in a post on X. Under the company's claim, the phone would include "India's first ultra bounce display" that incorporates 'Airbag' technology. According to the phone's worldwide listing, the Honor X9b provides "360-degree whole-device protection" that has been SGS certified. The Honor ultra-bounce anti-drop display includes three layers of safety, providing independent security for the internal parts, frame, and screen.

Honor X9b: Things you must know

A quick sighting of the Honor X9b on Amazon India suggests it is available on the platform. According to the listing, the Honor X9b phone will come in Sunrise Orange and be available in 12GB + 256GB of storage. Additionally, a 24-month battery health warranty and a 12-month screen and back cover protection are allegedly included in the Honor Choice Earbuds X5e combo.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and MagicOS 7.2, an Android 13-based operating system, the Honor X9b may go on sale in India. The Honor X9b phone is offered in international regions with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixel) AMOLED screen and a triple back camera unit with 108 megapixels, which comprises a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Honor X9b phone's front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The Honor X9b sports a 5,800mAh battery that supports 35W wired fast charging, courtesy of Honor.

Honor X9b: Price

In the past, it was predicted that the Honor X9b and the Honor Choice X5 True Wireless Earbuds bundle would retail for less than Rs. 35,000. The Honor X9b phone will probably cost between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. A previous leak indicated that the Honor X9b phone would be offered for Rs. 23,999 with bank discounts.