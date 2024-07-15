How to Change WhatsApp Business to Normal WhatsApp: Guide

WhatsApp business accounts usually provide connections with extra details like business addresses, websites, and business hours. Converting your WhatsApp Business account to a regular one might be the best action if you're considering switching to a more private chatting experience. This change gives you greater privacy, fewer features focused on business, and a more casual and private conversation style.

Before proceeding, ensure you have a backup of your WhatsApp Business data on Google Drive. This step is crucial to ensure that all your essential information, such as chat history and contacts, is safely stored and can be restored. It's important to note that WhatsApp Business-specific features like collections and catalogues won't migrate throughout this procedure. While your chat data and contacts will be backed up and restored, any collections or catalogues created within WhatsApp Business will not be included in the backup. You may need to recreate these features manually after the process is complete.

You can easily convert to a standard WhatsApp account and keep your important contacts and chat history intact by following the supplied instructions. Note that although you can access your essential messages and contacts on your new account, business functionality such as collections and catalogues won't be transferred.

How to migrate WhatsApp Business to Normal WhatsApp:

Update and Download Apps:

Make sure you have the most recent Google Play Store versions of WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Messenger installed.

Launch the WhatsApp Messenger app:

Open the WhatsApp Messenger app that you downloaded.

Accept the Terms:

The Terms of Service for WhatsApp Messenger must be read and accepted.

Put your phone number here:

After entering the phone number associated with your WhatsApp Business account, click "Next."

Note:

Every app needs a different phone number to function.

Change Accounts:

To continue with the account migration, tap "SWITCH."

Verify Phone Number:

● To verify your phone number, select between an SMS and a call.

● To obtain a verification call, select "CONTINUE" to initiate a call.

● To verify via SMS, select "VERIFY WITH SMS," input the six-digit code that appears, and then select "CONTINUE."

Permit Granting (Optional):

To give WhatsApp Messenger access to your contacts, pictures, and other media, tap "Allow" twice. Selecting "NOT NOW" will stop this access.

Restore Backup:

WhatsApp Messenger will look through your most recent backup of WhatsApp Business. To import this data, tap "RESTORE."

Complete the Migration:

Next, enter your name by tapping "NEXT". Ultimately, press "NEXT" to finish the migration procedure.

