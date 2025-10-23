Is my phone hacked: Top apps and tips to secure your mobile from viruses and hackers

It is even more important to keep your mobile phone safe against viruses, malware and hackers. In 2025, as cybersecurity threats are being developed every day, having good protection applications and understanding how to detect and recover after an attack can be the difference between the safe and open systems. We are going to discuss the best mobile security applications, and find out how to verify whether your phone is hacked and get out of the situation step by step.

How to secure your mobile from viruses?

Banking information, work-related documents, personal photos among other sensitive information are stored on your smartphone, making it a major target by cybercriminals who have spam, malware and other computer-related threats. The primary and the main important step to protect yourself is to install a good mobile security app and the top mobile security apps like Bitdefender Mobile Security, Norton 360, and Kaspersky Mobile Security can provide you with a complete protection by scanning your apps as well as files in real time, preventing any phishing activities, and notifying you whenever you are up to something suspicious, before it can do any harm to you. The apps have added security features such as VPN services, anti-theft feature, and audited app permission, which are guaranteed to keep your device secure without performance degradation.

Top mobile security apps for 2025 (Android & iOS)

Here are a few apps for your mobile security.

Bitdefender mobile security

Why It's Great: 100% (AV-Test certified) malware detection rate and light processing footprint.

Web protection, SMS phishing- Scam Alert, built-in VPN, and remote phone lock/wipe.

Best for people who shop and/or browse often on the Internet.

Bitdefender will automatically block fake stores which are designed to steal your credit card information.

Norton 360 mobile security

Why It’s Great: According to Toms Guide 2025, the system is ranked Best Overall due to its layered protection, phishing defense, and cloud backup.

Main characteristics include real-time anti-virus protection, notification of identity breaches, unlimited VPN, and protection of social media.

Most appropriate for professionals who keep documents or emails that are confidential.

Kaspersky mobile security

Why It's Great: Light and has battery saving capabilities as well as state-of-the-art anti-theft capabilities.

Major Features: New features of app lock, finding my phone, call filter, and live data breach.

Best Usage: Operators of older smartphones that require a strong level of protection.

When your phone is stolen, Kaspersky snaps a surreptitious selfie of the thief and emails you his or her whereabouts.

Malwarebytes mobile security

Why It’s Great: Superior malware detection that includes privacy audits of dubious applications.

Ransomware blocker in real-time, SMS scam protector, and clean interface.

Most suited for the user who desires to have no advertisements and easy protection.

AVG Antivirus & VPN (Free & Paid)

The reason why it is great is because it has antivirus, privacy cleaner, and VPN together in one dashboard.

Photo vault, Wi-Fi security scanner and app lock.

Best for Surfing in general and the user requires free and all-encompassing security.

How to check if your phone is hacked?

Even the most cautious users may become prey to malicious apps or phishing. It is always good to be alert to any suspicious activities so that you can notice an intrusion at an early stage.

Red flags of a hacked phone

Unexpected battery life: Background malware burns up a lot of power.

Overheating or lagging: Spyware data can be in constant use of your phone processor.

Unknown applications: The hackers can install unrecognised applications to monitor or mine crypto.

Too much data usage: One of the indications of phones connecting to strangers.

Advertisements and redirects: Suspicious websites or unknown URLs can lead to virus infection.

Unauthorised charges or texts: Frequently a side effect of premium SMS malware.

How to confirm suspicious activity?

Go to OpenSettings Battery Usage in order to find the applications that consume power unexpectedly.

Review App Permissions — deny access to camera/mic to untrusted apps.

Add a special scanner such as Norton Mobile Scan or Bitdefender Malware Scan to detect infection in real time.

Check the Google Play Protect application / iOS Privacy Report to check accessed information.

Example: When you see an app that you have never downloaded listed as using a microphone, disallow it and perform a full system scan.

How to unhack your phone?

If your smartphone is compromised, stay calm, executing a few key steps can cut off the attacker’s access and secure your data.

Step-by-Step guide to recover a hacked phone

Turn on Airplane Mode: Instantly turns off the Wi-Fi and mobile data connection to prevent remote control.

Changing all the passwords: Begin with email and banking and social media accounts with a safe device.

Complete Full Security Scan: With the help of reputable antivirus software such as Bitdefender or Malwarebytes, get rid of malware.

Uninstall Unknown Apps: Uninstall any applications that are not installed by you.

Clear Cache and Data: Open Up Settings - Storage - Cached data. This gets rid of remnant files utilised by malware.

Check App Permissions: Disable the unnecessary access to contacts, SMS, and camera.

Install Updates: Maintaining Android/iOS is closing security holes.

Reset to factory (when needed): When the malware is stubborn, save the data that can be trusted on the cloud and do a complete reset.

How to prevent future hacks?

These are the best practices to follow to ensure that your mobile device is safe in 2025 and to avoid future hacks. To start with, never download applications that are not found in the official app stores like Google Play or the Apple App Store as third parties tend to harbor harmful applications. Install an effective and trusted password manager such as 1Password, Bitwarden, or Dashlane to create and save crack passwords in a secure place to reduce the chances of theft of credentials. Two-factor authentication (2FA) should be enabled on all accounts that are considered to be critical to provide an additional level of security to a password, and unauthorised access can also be prevented even in case the passwords are breached. Internet users should always use a reliable VPN, like Norton, Avast, or Proton, to make sure that the data they transmit over the internet is encrypted, and no one can intercept the data and steal sensitive information when they use the public Wi-Fi. In order to remain secure, a trusted antivirus software such as Kaspersky is installed and they will constantly keep an eye on your phone to detect any indication of intrusion and notify you of the possible threats to take quick action to make your phone more security resilient.

Final thoughts

There is no longer a choice of whether to secure your mobile device or not. Antivirus software such as Bitdefender, Norton and Kaspersky are the best software to protect against most attacks although the actual protection is done through vigilance. Frequent scans, system upkeep and careful installation of apps will go a long way in averting hacks. And in case your phone is ever compromised, move fast, a few minutes may save you a secure recovery and a permanent data loss.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.