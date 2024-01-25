Infinix Goes Big: Infinix Note 40 Pro Might Boast a Whopping 256GB at Mid-Range Price

The Infinix Note 40 Pro has been featured on several certification systems. It has previously appeared on Google Play Console, Bluetooth SIG, Thailand's regulatory agency, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), which disclosed some of its specifications. Most recently, it was posted in the US communication regulatory agency, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), implying that the Infinix Note 40 Pro handset could have 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Infinix Note 40 Pro: the smartphone may come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage

According to Gizmochina, the Infinix Note 40 Pro is identified as model X6850 on the FCC website. According to the report, the smartphone would most likely come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, but other models may be available. It is also stated to enable 70W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. The listing also implies that the Infinix Note 40 Pro phone will be available in Vintage Green.

Infinix Note 40 Pro: Connectivity

The Infinix Note 40 Pro looks to have 4G connectivity, but it is unlikely to support 5G, according to the fake FCC listing. A previous report suggested that the handset would be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, which does not offer 5G connectivity.

Infinix Note 40 Pro: Specifications

According to the rumour, the Infinix Note 40 Pro's measurements are 165mm x 76mm x 8mm, remarkably similar to the Samsung Galaxy A23's 6.6-inch display. Earlier leaks have stated that the Infinix Note 40 Pro smartphone will receive a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top for the front-facing camera. The back is expected to feature a triple rear camera arrangement. The Infinix Note 40 Pro handset is supposed to support WiFi 2.4/5.2/5.8GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. It can run Android 14 out of the box.

The vanilla Infinix Note 40 could display 2436 x 1080 resolution and 480 PPI pixel density, according to leaks. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC reportedly powers it and has 8GB of RAM. The Infinix Note 40 Pro handset could sustain 45W of wired charging. According to the Google Play Console listing, both phones have the power button and volume controls on the right side.