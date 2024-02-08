Infinix Hot 40i Expected to Launch in India Under 10000 budget Price

Advertisment

Highlights

The first 32MP selfie camera in the sector is expected to arrive in India with the Infinix Hot 40i.

This month is when the low-cost smartphone is anticipated to launch.

With features like a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP dual-back camera, Infinix has already released the gadget in Saudi Arabia.

It is said that the Infinix Hot 40i would go on sale in India this month. The smartphone's selfie camera specifications were leaked, but we're still waiting for official word from the company. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma claims that in terms of selfie cameras, the Hot 40i will lead the sector.

According to 91Mobiles, the Infinix Hot 40i may be the first phone in India with a 32MP front camera and a 90Hz punch-hole display in this price range. Sharma also revealed that there would be four color options for the smartphone's debut and released pictures of the Palm Blue shade. Starfall Green, Starlit Black, and Horizon Gold are some more colors.

Price and Availability (Expected)

An earlier leak revealed that the Infinix Hot 40i will be priced under Rs 10,000 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This makes it not only the most affordable smartphone with a 32MP selfie camera, but also the first to offer 256GB of storage at this price.

As I recall, the smartphone was already launched in Saudi Arabia and we expect the Indian version to have the same specifications as the global one.

Infinix Hot 40i Specification (Expected)

Screen: 6.56-inch screen, HD+ 720×1612 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, center, 480 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Unisoc T606 SoC, ARM Mali G57 MP1 GPU.

RAM: 4 GB / 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB UFS internal memory, microSD card slot.

Rear camera: 50 MP main camera, f/1.6 aperture, second AI lens.

Front camera: 32 MP Snapper, f/2.2 aperture.

Battery: 5000mAh, 18W fast charging.

Color options: Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Shooting Star Green.

Other features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity: Dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack.

As rumors about Infinix Hot 40 are seen every now and then, we expect an official announcement soon. So stay tuned for more updates.