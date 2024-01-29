Infinix Smart 8 Pro: The Ultimate Budget Phone for Photography Enthusiasts

The business has discreetly introduced the Infinix Smart 8 Pro. The latest edition to the Smart 8 series features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. It has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. A MediaTek Helio G36 SoC powers it, runs Android 13 (Go edition) and has up to 8GB of RAM. The Infinix Smart 8 Pro handset has a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged at 10W.

While the company has yet to release the Infinix Smart 8 Pro price, specifications published on Infinix's website confirm that the gadget will be available with 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. It will be available in galaxy white, rainbow blue, shiny gold, and timber black. We should expect to learn more about the handset's cost and availability in the following days.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Smart 8 Pro dual SIM (Nano) comes pre-installed with Android 13 (Go edition). It features a 6.66-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixel) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. And a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Infinix Smart 8 Pro phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x memory.

Infinix has endowed the Smart 8 Pro with a 50-megapixel back camera with an f/1.85 aperture and an undisclosed AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture, which could be used to capture depth information. The phone's front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

The Infinix Smart 8 Pro has up to 128GB of storage, which can be increased to 2TB using a microSD card slot. The Infinix Smart 8 Pro handset supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Infinix Smart 8 Pro device has a gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Infinix Smart 8 Pro phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has a 5,000mAh battery and allows for 10W wired charging. The Infinix Smart 8 Pro is 163.60x75.60x8.5mm and weighs 189g.