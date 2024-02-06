iPhone 16 Pro Series Specs Leak: Will Graphene Cooling Boost Performance and Battery Life?

The newest generation of iPhones, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, may fix the overheating issues that plagued their predecessors. According to reports, Apple is considering putting a graphene layer into its following models to improve heat dissipation. Unlike the current titanium frame, which has lesser thermal conductivity than stainless steel, graphene integration could provide a more effective solution to overheating issues, expanding on improvements made in the iOS 17 update for existing flagship models.

Apple's New Strategy for Handling Overheating

Apple might change things up on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Instead of the conventional graphite pads, they consider utilising graphene to cool the phone's chip. This fancy material would help carry away the heat generated by the chip, allowing the phone to run cooler.

Apple has been rumoured to be exploring graphene

Oh, and this isn't the first time Apple has been rumoured to be exploring graphene. In November, a leaker revealed that Apple planned to outfit the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with a functional graphene thermal system. There's even talk of a metal bracket that will house the phone's battery. Apple appears to have some exciting things in the works!

Before that rumour entered the Twitter scene, Apple responded. They released the iOS 17.0.3 update, which addressed the overheating issues plaguing the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple admitted that their newest phones were experiencing heat, which they blamed on app optimisation and software problems. So they rushed to patch it with that slick upgrade.

The rumoured iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max may be released in the third quarter of 2024. Take all these rumours and leaks with a grain of salt for now. Apple is experimenting with ideas like graphene or a fancy vapour cooling chamber similar to those found in high-end Android phones. Stay tuned for further details on the iPhone 16 series in the coming months.