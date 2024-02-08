iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Price Leaked: How to Pre-book and Get a Discount

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be released in India on February 22. The model was released in China in December 2023 alongside the standard iQoo Neo 9. However, the business has only stated that the Pro variant will be launched in India. Some significant specs of the phone, including the display, battery, charging, camera, and processor, have previously been confirmed before its unveiling. The company has also announced the RAM and storage variants in which the model will be available. Now, the price of one of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro models has leaked.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro: Price

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted an image on X that looks to be a screenshot from the iQoo Neo 9 Pro's product page. The picture depicts the price of one of the planned handset models. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. With a bank offer of Rs. 3,000, as seen in the screengrab, the effective price of this model can be reduced to Rs. 34,999.

The price was not specified at the time of writing. However, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro phone is available in a second configuration: 12GB + 256 GB. The cost of this second edition has yet to be revealed, although prior sources indicate that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro phone will be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro: Pre-Booking

Pre-booking for the iQoo Neo 9 Pro begins on February 8 at noon IST. Customers can pre-book the device for a refundable Rs. 1,000 and receive a Rs. 1000 discount on their final order. It is confirmed to be available on the iQoo India website and Amazon.

The official iQoo Neo 9 Pro listing indicates that the phone would be available in two colours: Conqueror Black with a glossy finish and Fiery Red with a dual-tone faux leather back panel. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC combined with a Supercomputing Q1 chip for a better gaming experience.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro: Specifications

In India, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It will include a 50-megapixel IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper on the back. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro phone will have a 5,160mAh battery and compatibility for up to 120W wired fast charging.