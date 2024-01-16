iQOO Reveals Neo 9 Pro Launch date, will Go on Sale on February 22

Highlights
On February 22nd, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will go on sale in India.
The device ought to be offered for sale on Amazon and the iQOO India website.
An 8-Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC will be included with the iQOO Neo 9 Pro India edition.
The business has formally disclosed the launch date for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India. The phone will launch in February. It has been confirmed to launch on February 22 and will go on sale in India.
Nevertheless, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was previously introduced in China; nevertheless, the processor in the Indian variant would be different. The multi-tone design with twin camera sensors, an LED flash, and iQOO branding on the rear panel is shown in the company's teaser image.
Key Features and Color Availability
The phone appears to have a leather finish, which should provide a good grip and add to the overall aesthetics of the phone. The USB Type-C port, speakers, and main microphone are at the bottom.The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is seen in a red/grey dual color.
It remains to be seen if there are other color options. It looks like the standard iQOO Neo 9 won't be coming to the country, at least not yet.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price in India (Expected)
The iQOO Neo 9 Pro price in India is around Rs 40,000. However, the exact price information should be known when it is launched in the country.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specifications
Screen: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2160 burst.
OS: OriginOS custom skin based on Android 14 out of the box.
Chipset: The iQOO phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno GPU.
RAM and Storage: Comes with 12/16GB LPDDR5X RAM along with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
OS: OriginOS custom skin based on Android 14 out of the box.
Cameras: The Pro version has a 50-megapixel IMX920 VCS bionic camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and LED flash, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Front Camera: The front has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.
Battery: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a 5160mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and Hi-Fi sound.