Is Microsoft going to charge for its Copilot service in the future?

Microsoft provides Copilot, its generative AI chatbot, for mobile platforms (Android and iOS) in conjunction with its Edge web browser. Currently, Microsoft offers free usage of all the features of this service, including picture creation and discussions. That might, nevertheless, alter in the future.

What changes could be seen in the future?

Android Authority found the term "Copilot Pro" in defunct versions 122.0.2336.0 and 122.0.2342.0 of Microsoft Edge Canary for Android based on the order. According to the APK code chain, Copilot Pro offers "the latest AI models, preferential access to fast responses, and high-quality image generation.

"Microsoft already offers these three features to people for free. So it seems that the company can block users from accessing some of these features for free and move those features to Copilot Pro for which they have to pay monthly or annual fees. This is bad news for people using Copilot. However, this was inevitable, as Microsoft needed to start monetizing its GenAI investment.

Microsoft's collaboration with Vodafone

Meanwhile, on January 16, Microsoft signed a ten-year deal with Vodafone Group Plc. The agreement includes an investment of $1.5 billion to promote various business sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital payments, and the Internet of Things.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vodafone will use OpenAI technology on Azure to improve its customer service functions and consumer chat. In addition, Vodafone employees will have access to Microsoft Copilot, as explained in the joint statement. The contract is expected to provide digital platforms to more than 300 million businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Europe and Africa.

Furthermore, after investing $13 billion in OpenAI, Microsoft is aggressively looking to expand the user base for its Copilot AI helpers. According to a Bloomberg story, corporate clients pay $30 per person each month for Copilot access, which is almost twice as much as the normal cost of Microsoft's Office suite of products.