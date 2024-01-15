Is This the Cheapest iPhone 13 Ever? You Won't Believe This Amazon Sale

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will begin over the weekend, and the e-commerce giant plans to offer a variety of bargains, discounts, and contributions to customers. During the event, shoppers can get many cell phones and other consumer devices at a discount. If you want to buy an iPhone 13, the forthcoming Amazon sale is one of the most excellent chances to do so because the handset, released in 2021, is expected to dip below Rs. 50,000.

The forthcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The forthcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins at 12am (midnight) on 13 January for Prime subscribers, while other customers can enjoy the bargains and discounts from 12pm (noon) the same day. Customers may purchase the smartphone from Amazon for Rs. 49,999 during the sale period. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs. 52,999 on the e-commerce marketplace. When the sale begins, we should anticipate seeing offers on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro.

You can further reduce the cost of the iPhone 13

Customers can further reduce the cost of the iPhone 13 by purchasing it with an SBI Bank credit card or through an EMI transaction, which provides an instant savings of Rs. 1,000. As a result, the handset's price will fall to Rs. 48,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 22,500 off the price of the iPhone 13 when you exchange a qualifying handset.

The iPhone 13 was released in 2021. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. Apple's A15 Bionic chip powers it. Apple does not officially announce the RAM or battery capabilities of its handsets. The smartphone may be updated to iOS 17.2, the most recent version of Apple's operating system.

The iPhone 13 phone features a dual rear camera configuration with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera on the front and Apple's network of sensors that enables Face ID. It offers 5G, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. It also includes a Lightning port for charging and data transfer. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.