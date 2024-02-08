Is the World’s First Hybrid GenAI Platform with 12 Indian Languages Support Rival Against ChatGPT: Ask QX

Advertisment

Highlights

Ask QX, a hybrid GenAI platform, has been released by QX Lab AI.

There are 100 languages accessible for Ask QX, 12 of which are Indian languages.

Right now, users of the web and mobile devices may access Ask QX for free.

The first node-based hybrid GenAI platform in the world, Ask QX, has been released by QX Lab AI and supports over 100 worldwide languages in addition to 12 Indian languages. This new platform promises to democratize AI access by offering users in India a smooth experience in their native tongues.



With more than 8 million users at launch, Ask QX has text and voice format compatibility. Its picture and video features will be released in the first quarter of 2024.

12 Indian Language Support

Ask QX 12 Indian languages are Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese. In addition, the platform is available in major global languages such as English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Sinhala.



How does the AI platform work?

Chatbot uses a hybrid model with a 30% large language model (LLM) and a 70% neural network architecture. It sets new standards for language understanding and user interaction. The

The platform and its applications span a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, and legal services.



Ask QX's neural architecture with 372 billion parameters and 6 trillion characters ensures scalability, cost-effectiveness, and advanced protection against potential data breaches.

Availability and Pricing across India

The company's models are designed for different user segments, with free and premium versions available to customers. While the company currently only offers a free version, it is expected to offer a paid version in the coming months that could cost as little as $1 per month.

Tilakraj Parmar, founder and CEO of QX Lab AI, expressed his delight at the launch of Ask QX and highlighted its role in making AI accessible to all Indians. Famous musician A.R. Rahman also launched his Meta-human project at the Dubai event, which aligns with the QX Lab AI's vision of bridging the real and virtual worlds.

Ask QX is now available in India via web and mobile apps, with an iOS version coming soon. QX Lab's AI roadmap includes two innovative products that focus on video and image processing and further expand the scope and capabilities of GenAI.