COLORFUL Launches iGame Shadow DDR5 Memory Series

Mumbai, India, December 19, 2024 – Colorful Technology Company Limited, a prominent name in gaming hardware, has announced its latest innovation—the iGame Shadow DDR5 memory series. Designed for high performance and visual appeal, the new series is poised to meet the needs of gamers and PC enthusiasts alike.

Aesthetic Design Meets Modern Performance

The iGame Shadow DDR5 memory stands out with its distinctive heatsink, inspired by Chinese ink wash paintings. This artistic design is complemented by customizable ARGB lighting, which integrates seamlessly with the iGame Center software, making it easy to synchronize lighting across a PC build.

Built for Speed and Compatibility

Available in configurations ranging from DDR5-6000 CL28 to DDR5-8400 CL42, the iGame Shadow series delivers impressive performance for mainstream and flagship motherboards. Powered by high-quality Hynix M-die chips, these memory modules are optimized for overclocking while maintaining stability. An aluminum alloy heatsink ensures effective heat dissipation, making the modules reliable under heavy workloads.

AMD and Intel Platform Support

For AMD Ryzen users, EXPO-certified kits are available in configurations like DDR5-6000 CL28 and DDR5-6400 CL28, offering energy efficiency and low latency. On Intel systems, the iGame Shadow series supports speeds up to DDR5-8000, with DDR5-8400 kits coming soon.

Extreme Overclocking with CKD Modules

In addition to the standard iGame Shadow kits, COLORFUL will release CKD modules, featuring speeds from DDR5-8800 to DDR5-9600. These modules promise extreme overclocking capabilities, pushing performance to the edge of what modern systems can handle.

Specifications and Pricing

Speed Capacity CAS Latency Support Voltage DDR5-6000 2x16GB (32GB) CL28 XMP/EXPO 1.4V DDR5-6800 2x16GB (32GB) CL32 XMP/EXPO 1.4V DDR5-6800 2x24GB (48GB) CL34 XMP/EXPO 1.35V DDR5-8000 2x24GB (48GB) CL40 XMP 1.35V DDR5-8400 2x24GB (48GB) CL42 XMP 1.4V

Pricing starts at ¥1,049 for the DDR5-6800 CL34 kit, with the DDR5-8000 CL40 kit priced at ¥1,349. These kits are now available on JD.com and will be offered through other resellers soon.