RIOT LABZ, an Indian Electronic ODM Manufacturer making significant strides in Semiconductor industry

The semiconductor industry stands at the heart of modern technology, driving innovation across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial automation. As the backbone of digital devices, semiconductors are essential components that enable the functioning of everything from smartphones and computers to advanced medical equipment and electric vehicles. This industry is characterized by rapid technological advancements, a highly competitive landscape, and significant research and development investments.

Advertisment

The growing demand for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient devices continues to push the boundaries of semiconductor manufacturing, making it a critical and dynamic sector in the global economy.

Below is the questionnaire based on a conversation with Shishir Gupta, CEO of Riot Labs and Oatker.

PCQ: RIOT LABZ has made significant strides in the semiconductor industry. Could you elaborate on the types of semiconductors you manufacture and their applications?

Advertisment

SG: We are an electronics ODM contract manufacturer. We design and manufacture products, which utilize multiple semiconductors in each of our products. We work with semiconductors in the manufacturing process in several key ways:

Design and Development: We design and develop electronic products, often creating our intellectual property (IP). Semiconductors, such as microcontrollers, processors, and memory chips, are integral to these designs, enabling the functionality of the devices. Manufacturing: During the manufacturing process, we incorporate semiconductors into the electronic products they produce. This involves assembling printed circuit boards (PCBs) with various semiconductor components, ensuring they meet the required specifications and performance standards. Customization: We often customize semiconductor solutions to meet specific product needs. This can include selecting the right type of semiconductor, optimizing its performance, and integrating it seamlessly into the final product. Quality Control: Ensuring the reliability and performance of semiconductors is crucial. We conduct rigorous testing and quality control measures to ensure that the semiconductors function correctly within the electronic devices. Innovation: By leveraging the latest advancements in semiconductor technology, we innovate and create cutting-edge products.

PCQ: How has your expertise in semiconductor manufacturing influenced your product development and market position?

Advertisment

SG: In the manufacturing process, our company plays a crucial role in integrating semiconductors into electronic products.

Component Sourcing: We source semiconductor components from various suppliers. This includes microprocessors, memory chips, sensors, and other essential parts. They ensure that these components meet the required specifications and quality standards. PCB Assembly: The heart of most electronic devices is the printed circuit board (PCB). ODMs design and manufacture PCBs, then mount semiconductor components onto them using techniques like surface-mount technology (SMT) and through-hole technology. Soldering and Bonding: Once the components are placed on the PCB, they are soldered to create electrical connections. This process requires precision to ensure that all connections are secure and reliable. Testing and Inspection: After assembly, the PCBs undergo rigorous testing to check for functionality and performance. This includes automated optical inspection (AOI), in-circuit testing (ICT), and functional testing to ensure that the semiconductors and other components are working correctly. Final Assembly: The assembled and tested PCBs are then integrated into the final product. This could involve placing the PCB into a casing, connecting it with other components like displays, batteries, and connectors, and ensuring everything fits together perfectly. Quality Assurance: Throughout the manufacturing process, quality assurance is paramount. ODMs implement strict quality control measures to detect and rectify any defects or issues. This ensures that the final product meets the required standards and performs reliably. Packaging and Shipping: Once the products are fully assembled and tested, they are packaged securely to prevent damage during transportation. ODMs often handle the logistics of shipping the finished products to clients or directly to the market.

By managing these steps efficiently, we produce high-quality electronic products that incorporate advanced semiconductor technologies.

Advertisment

PCQ: What are the key challenges you face in semiconductor manufacturing ?

SG: We have faced the following challenges in our manufacturing, which are semiconductor-related challenges:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The semiconductor industry has been significantly impacted by supply chain issues, leading to delays and increased costs. Especially we faced these challenges in 2021 and 2022. Technological Advancements and Miniaturization: Keeping up with rapid technological advancements and the trend towards miniaturization requires continuous investment in research and development. This has been challenging for us in the past, but now our team is able to handle this challenge rather well. Talent Shortage: There is a shortage of skilled professionals in India with knowledge of semiconductors. This was a huge challenge for us, but thankfully, due to our technically competent founding team, we could address this challenge and have good training protocols and procedures in the company. Automation Challenges: Automation improves efficiency and reduces errors. We have devised innovative methods and developed several in-house software tools to maximise automation in our manufacturing process.

Advertisment

PCQ: Any upcoming innovations or projects in the semiconductor domain that RIOT LABZ is excited about?



SG: We are developing a 4G semiconductor chipset, for which we have also applied for Indian governments’s Semiconductor Design-Linked Incentive Scheme. The Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme aims to offer financial incentives as well as design infrastructure support across various stages of development and deployment of semiconductor design(s) for Integrated Circuits (ICs), chips, System on Chips (SoCs), Systems & IP cores, and semiconductor linked design(s). - https://chips-dli.gov.in

PCQ: How RIOT LABZ became a B2B collaborator with Sony Bravia in 2019 ?

Advertisment

SG: It was a landmark collaboration in our company’s journey. We manufactured 2 million connected devices, which were bundled with Sony Bravia TV’s. Those smart devices were linked with Bravia TV’s inbuilt Google Home assistant and enabled the user to experience voice-based smart home automation, using TV as the hub.

Working with Sony is a pleasure and their quality standard processes and audit process were among the best in the world. We are very thankful to Sony for choose us after the due process to check the quality of our products and manufacturing process.