Unlocking the Future with Innovations in AI and HPC

In a recent interview, Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Director of Software Engineering and Head of the MONAKA Software R&D Unit at Fujitsu Research of India Pvt Limited (FRIPL) in Bangalore, provided valuable insights into Fujitsu's groundbreaking innovations in AI and high-performance computing (HPC). From delving into Fujitsu's storied legacy in supercomputing to unveiling the intricacies of MONAKA's architecture, Dr Sharma offers a comprehensive exploration of Fujitsu's technological advancements and the challenges they face in the realm of today’s changing technological scenarios and need energy efficient platform support for AI and HPC.

Fujitsu's Legacy in Supercomputing

Fujitsu's illustrious 60-year legacy in the supercomputing domain sets the stage for their current innovations. Notably, the company's microarchitecture chip, utilized in crafting supercomputers, has consistently delivered top-tier performance and energy efficiency. The Fugaku supercomputer, jointly developed in association with Japan’s Riken Labs and powered with powered by Fujitsu’s 48 core A63FX ARM CPU, held the title of the world's fastest supercomputer for 4 consecutive terms until November 2021 and is still at number 1 for 9 consecutive terms on Graph500 and HPCG benchmarks, showcases Fujitsu's prowess in chip design and computational power.

Our Collaboration with ARM

ARM and Fujitsu have a long history of collaboration on the design of the Scalable Vector Extensions (SVE) Architecture for the ARM v8-A architecture. Fujitsu was the first silicon partner of ARM to implement the SVE architecture on the Fujitsu-A64FX CPU that powered the supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu.

Through FUJITSU-MONAKA, 2 nm ARM CPU, we are committed to taking our association further to push our developments in the high-performance computing domain to the open-source community and work towards building a unified development ecosystem that plays a vital role in advancing the creation of cross-platform software and accelerators. The MONAKA HPC R&D Unit in India is actively collaborating with the ARM team towards co-development of various software level enablement/tuning efforts to enable various ML/DL stack for Arm.

It’s also important to mention here that FUJITSU’s MONAKA Project is supported by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) Program. And through this, we are committed to developing energy-efficient technologies that align with global sustainability initiatives. MONAKA's focus on performance enhancement, easy to use and carbon footprint reduction underscores Fujitsu's dedication to sustainable digital transformation.

Unveiling MONAKA's Architecture

MONAKA's architecture is a testament to Fujitsu's commitment to technological innovation. This 2nm chip with 288 cores per node (i.e. 144 cores x 2 sockets) is committed to providing unprecedented performance in a compact form factor. Moreover, its support for Armv9-A architecture and confidential computing architecture emphasizes Fujitsu's dedication to come up with a data centric chip that supports compute time security and versatility in cloud-based applications. MONAKA's architecture promises to revolutionize the landscape of AI and HPC, offering enhanced performance and efficiency.

Future Landscape of AI with MONAKA

Looking ahead, Fujitsu envisions a transformative future with MONAKA's imminent launch. Despite its slated release in Fiscal year 2027, Fujitsu is actively developing its open source-based software engineering stack to ensure compatibility with existing and futuristic AI frameworks. MONAKA's pivotal role in democratizing AI usage through open-source software support enables developers worldwide to leverage Fujitsu's advancements. By promoting accessibility and innovation, Fujitsu aims to shape the future of AI and computing.

Addressing Challenges in Innovation

Acknowledging the challenges inherent in their innovation journey, Fujitsu remains proactive in navigating a complex landscape. From aligning with universal requirements to fostering global collaboration, the company demonstrates resilience and foresight. By staying ahead of the curve and embracing challenges head-on, Fujitsu continues to push the boundaries of technological advancement.