Qualcomm will provide dual-chip support with Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2 series

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite has made its presence on the Geekbench platform which shows that it will have a CPU architecture of Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset. Rumors could turn out to be true and soon we can see new chipsets in the market.

According to reports, Qualcomm is set to launch two flagship platforms this year: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen2 and the Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2, with model numbers SM8850 and SM8835, respectively.

Which chipsets will be introduced?

SM8750: Snapdragon 8 Elite

SM8735: Snapdragon 8s Elite

SM8850: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen2

SM8835: Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2

Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Features

The Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2 is supposed to transition to Qualcomm’s fully self-developed architecture, which will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite and built on a more advanced 3nm process.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite uses Qualcomm’s second-generation self-developed Oryon CPU architecture. This design has two super cores and four performance cores and can clock at up to 4.32GHz.

Which chipset is more performance-oriented?

From a positioning perspective, the Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2 is considered a lightweight version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Although it too uses Qualcomm’s self-developed Oryon CPU solution, its frequency settings will be less aggressive and thus result in slightly lower overall performance than the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Interestingly, insiders have revealed that some sub-series flagship devices launching later this year will use both the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen2 and the Snapdragon 8s Elite Gen2, concentrating on Qualcomm’s providing more flexibility across product strategies.

This new dual platform will provide flexibility for manufacturers to strengthen their dominance in the mobile chipset industry.

