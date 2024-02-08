itel P55 and P55+ Launches in India; the Base Price Starts at Rs 6,999 with Mid-Range Phone-Like Features

The much-anticipated Power series now includes the Itel P55 and P55+, two new smartphones from itel, an under-10K smartphone brand in India. Both phones will be available on the online and offline markets at a starting price of Rs 6,999.

Arijeet Talapatra, Managing Director of itel India, said that the itel P55 and P55+ are tremendous additions to our product range, underscoring our commitment to innovation by combining unparalleled features, elegant aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology. competitive price points.

In addition, he added, "In the last week of February, the latest addition to the Power series, the itel P55T, the first smartphone in the world with the Android 14 GO operating system, should be launched. We continue to focus on bringing the best possible features to the Indian masses, and the launch of the new Power series at such an incredible price point reinforces our position as bold innovators in the sub-10,000 market."

itel P55 and P55+ Specifications

The launch of the P55 and P55T models meets the changing demands of smart users. Amid the growing need for long battery life, fast charging, multitasking, increased storage capacity, and screen clarity, the Power series aims to meet the needs of modern smartphone users by combining superior features into one efficient and effective package.

The Itel P55+ features a stylish vegan leather body with stunning 3D stitching and best-in-class 45W charging that takes the smartphone from zero to 100% in just 72 minutes or 70% in just 30 minutes. The P55 is not far behind, offering 18W fast charging for efficient charging along with a large 5000mAh battery.

Display and Design

The P55+ has a stunning 6.56-inch HD+ display and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for smooth picture quality. The P55 has an equally impressive 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for an immersive gaming, movie marathon, and browsing experience.

Both P55 models offer unmatched performance and premium features in the sub-10k segment, making the Power series a powerful proposition for Gen-Z.

Both P55 models offer exceptional performance. Packed with a generous 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8+8 configuration), the P55+ is India's first smartphone in the segment with 24GB RAM (8GB RAM + 16GB storage sharing) and 128GB ROM, ideal for day-to-day operations and for entertainment.

Both models feature stunning image output with a 50MP AI dual camera system that allows users to enjoy intelligent photo enhancements and capture crystal-clear images.

Each smartphone has unique features designed to meet the diverse needs of today's Indian youth and provide users with continuous power play.

itel P55 Price and Availability

The P55 (4 + 8GB RAM + 128GB) storage variant is available at Rs 6,999, while the (8 + 16GB RAM + 128GB) storage variant is available offline at Rs 8,999.

On the other hand, the P55+ with 8 + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 9,499. Both the Itel P55 and P55+ models have Rs 500 cashback offers.