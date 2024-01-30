itel's New Era of Power Play Set to Commence with the Upcoming POWER Series

According to reliable sources, itel is gearing up to unveil a range of high-performance smartphones as part of itel's highly acclaimed Power series. Reports suggest that, through itel's strategic partnership with Google, one of the smartphones in the upcoming series might feature a groundbreaking global-first Android Version, marking the initiation of a new era of POWER Play. The products under the Power series are anticipated to deliver unmatched performance, rapid charging, and a meticulously optimized Android experience, all meticulously designed to fuel the creativity and productivity of Gen-Z.

After its successful launches in 2023, itel continues to reinforce its commitment to a value-plus proposition and industry-first features, emphasizing a strategic approach to empower the masses with access to advanced features. The upcoming Power Series is set to introduce three robust devices, scheduled for launch in February 2024.

The Power Series empowers users to tailor their experience, offering a variety of powerful options to meet their specific needs. The first model, in collaboration with Google, will introduce a global-first Android Version, promising an innovative and optimized Android experience. The second model, catering to those who prioritize quick and efficient power replenishment, boasts ultra-fast charging capabilities. Finally, the third model stands out by introducing an exclusive India-first memory feature.

With a substantial consumer base of around 10 crores in India, itel's upcoming release is poised to reshape the smartphone landscape. Keep an eye out for the eagerly anticipated grand launch.