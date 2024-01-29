Latest Smartphone 2024: The Definitive Guide to Choosing the Perfect 2024 Smartphone

You'll be happy to hear that there are plenty of intriguing new smartphones available in the new year if you've been waiting to get one. These include Apple's iPhone models, the Samsung S-series flagships, and many more.

Here are some of the Latest Smartphone 2024 debuts anticipated this year to give you some ideas if you're considering purchasing a new smartphone but need to decide whether to buy right away or wait it out.

Latest Smartphone 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

First up are Samsung's upcoming flagship phones, which are expected to go on sale the following month and go by the name Galaxy S24 series. Although Samsung hasn't said anything about these devices yet, there are reports that the company is working on three new models: the smaller S24, the bigger S24 Plus, and the top-tier S24 Ultra, which will include a stylus. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and possibly a host of other new software features are anticipated for the upcoming phones.

OnePlus 12

Not just smartphones from the Galaxy S24 series are anticipated to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The chip and its unique features, along with all the wonderful OxygenOS features OnePlus is known for, will also be available in India with the OnePlus 12. Given that the OnePlus 12 has already launched in China, we know very well what to anticipate. In January, the phone was launched in India.

iPhone 16 model series

Even though the iPhone 15 series feels like it was released yesterday, it has been three months since the phones were released. As 2024 draws nearer, more people's attention is shifting to Apple's upcoming phone lineup, which will most likely be dubbed the iPhone 16 series. These phones will be worth waiting for even though they will be released for up to six months. Apple is predicted to increase the size of the Pro model the following year and add a capacitive new action button to the non-Pro variants.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6

The second half of 2024 will probably see Samsung's next significant smartphone launch, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5's replacements. The new phones, which will probably be named the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, should also come with new features and upgraded specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. Samsung is on the verge of optimising its foldable devices' hinges; they could be the first foldable with official dust ingress protection.

Xiaomi 14 series

Every year, Xiaomi's flagship phones rank among the most sought-after gadgets, and the company anticipates the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series will be no different. Like the OnePlus 12, the Xiaomi 14 series debuted in China. While we expect the phones to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip when they come in India, there's a chance that other specifications will vary. We'll just have to wait and see when the company releases these phones in this country—it might happen in the upcoming months.

Nothing Phone (2a)

2024 will release a ton of mid-range gadgets and new flagship phones, making powerful new technology accessible to all. The third smartphone from Nothing, the Nothing Phone (2a), is one such gadget. Although the company hasn't disclosed many details about the phone, several leaks have suggested that it is a mid-range handset, similar to the Nothing Phone (1), and runs on a MediaTek chip. More information about the phone will probably become available at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event when the phone is expected to go live.

Redmi Note 13 series

Redmi, Xiaomi's more economical sister brand, is renowned for offering the newest technology and specifications in an affordable package, particularly with its well-liked "Note" series smartphones. The Redmi Note 13 series, which includes the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ models, was recently introduced by the brand. These mid-range phones offer excellent value for the money. Before you hunt for another mid-range handset, read everything there is to know about the Redmi Note 13 series.

We anticipate the release of several new smartphones in 2024, these being just a few. Numerous other smartphones from these and other brands will be released soon; these may even include some sneak peeks at upcoming releases such as the Nothing Phone (3) and the iPhone SE Gen SE Gen 4. Time will tell the best and Latest Smartphone 2024. Now, all you have to do is save money for that new gadget!