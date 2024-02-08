Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launch: Comparing Specs, Prices, and Disruptive Possibilities

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is an upcoming smartphone from Indian manufacturer Lava. It will likely be a low-cost phone with a curved display, which is a first for the firm. While no official confirmation exists, leaks and rumours imply that the phone will be released on 10 February 2024. The smartphone's name suggests it will be the company's first mobile with a curved screen. The business recently introduced the Lava Yuva 3 Pro and Lava Storm 5G in India, and the forthcoming smartphone is expected to be its first in 2024. Lava has been increasing its international presence in recent years. The Blaze Curve 5G may be launched in specific territories outside India shortly after its local launch, though distinct nations have yet to be verified.

If Lava can introduce the Blaze Curve 5G at a genuinely affordable price, it can potentially upset the smartphone market in various ways

It may make curved screens more accessible to a broader group of users. Curved displays are typically found on more costly smartphones, but the Lava Blaze Curve 5G may make them more accessible to more people.

It could pressure other smartphone manufacturers to provide more excellent features at a lower cost. If the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is successful, it may encourage other manufacturers to boost their game and offer more features at a lower price.

It may help Lava gain market share in the affordable smartphone segment. Lava is a well-known brand in India but has had different success in other regions. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G could help the company expand its market share in other parts of the world.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Expected Features

Curved display: The most exciting feature of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is its curved display. This is typically seen on more expensive smartphones, so it would be a significant step up for Lava if they could offer it at a budget-friendly price.

MediaTek processor: The Lava Blaze Curve 5G phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor, a popular choice for budget-friendly smartphones.

Up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: The Lava Blaze Curve 5G phone is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which would be enough for most users.

5G connectivity: As the name suggests, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G phone will support 5G connectivity. This will allow users to upload speeds and experience faster download.

Android 12: The Lava Blaze Curve 5G phone is expected to run Android 12 out of the box.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Price (Expected)

Some sources mention a broader range, suggesting it could be below Rs.20,000. However, considering the curved display of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G and other potential features, the lower end of this range is more likely.