Lava Yuva 3: Launches Today, Camera, Performance, Battery & More

Calling all budget-conscious smartphone seekers! Mark your calendars for Friday, 7 February 2024, as the much-anticipated Lava Yuva 3 makes its grand debut. This latest addition to Lava's budget-friendly Yuva series promises to pack a punch without breaking the bank

Preeti Anand
New Update
Lava Yuva 3 Unleashed

Calling all budget-conscious smartphone seekers! Mark your calendars for Friday, 7 February 2024, as the much-anticipated Lava Yuva 3 makes its grand debut. This latest addition to Lava's budget-friendly Yuva series promises to pack a punch without breaking the bank.

Lava Yuva 3: Features

  • Bigger Display, Immersive Experience: Enjoy watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web on a larger display than its predecessor.
  • Enhanced Camera System: Capture life's moments with improved camera capabilities, potentially featuring higher resolution sensors or additional lenses.
  • Performance Upgrade: Expect smoother multitasking and a more responsive experience thanks to a potentially upgraded processor.
  • Sleek and Stylish Design: Stay ahead of the curve with a modern, trendy design that reflects your style.
  • Android 12 (or Go Edition): Navigate your phone easily thanks to the latest Android operating system or its optimised Go Edition for lower-powered devices.

Specifications (Expected):

While official specifics are currently under wraps, rumours and leaks indicate that the Lava Yuva 3 could boast:

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ screen
  • Processor: Unisoc SC9863A or similar octa-core chipset
  • RAM: 2GB or 3GB
  • Storage: 32GB or 64GB expandable storage
  • Camera: Dual rear camera system (main sensor rumoured to be 13MP)
  • Battery: 5000mAh battery for all-day usage

Price and Availability:

The Lava Yuva series is known for its affordability, and the Yuva 3 is expected to follow suit. Expect a price tag of Rs. 6,799, which falls comfortably within the budget segment, making it an attractive option for value-conscious buyers. The starting price for the Lava Yuva 3 in India is Rs. 6,799. This is the Lava Yuva 3 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colours: Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White. As for availability, the phone will likely be available for purchase online and through authorised retailers shortly after its 7 February launch. The Lava Yuva 3 phone will be available in the country via Amazon starting 7 February, while Lava e-store and offline retail store availability has been confirmed to start from 10 February.

