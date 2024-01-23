Lenovo Legion 9i Gaming Laptop Available in India, Price Starts at Rs 4,49,990

India has seen the release of the 16-inch Legion 9i gaming laptop by global technology giant Lenovo. The new laptop has an A-cover made of forged carbon and a self-contained liquid cooling system. The Legion 9i laptop is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs 4,49,990.

Lenovo Legion 9i Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 9i has a 16-inch mini LED display surrounded by thin bezels. It has a 3.2K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images, 3ms response time, and 1200 nit peak brightness.

The device supports Nvidia G-Sync and Dolby Vision and has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The carbon chip-patterned forged A cover of the Lenovo Legion 9i. It has an RGB-illuminated keyboard with eight ceramic keys that can be replaced.

On the audio front, the laptop is equipped with two 2 W Nahimic speakers. It also has a built-in 1080p webcam with an electronic e-shutter.

Performance

The 13th generation Intel Core i9 CPU is included in the Lenovo Legion 9i. Either an RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 or an RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 graphics card with 150W TGP + 25W Boost can be installed.

It also includes an LA2 AI chip for better performance. The machine is also available with 32GB and 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. It has SSD storage is up to 2 TB.

Battery and cooling technology

To combat the powerful hardware, Lenovo equipped the Legion 9 with a liquid cooling system called Legion Coldfront, developed in collaboration with Cooler Master. Additionally, it has AI-tuned triple fan cooling and 6,333 vents to dissipate heat during intense gaming and other tasks.

The Lenovo Legion 9i is powered by a 99.99 WHr battery that supports fast charging, which claims to charge the device up to 70% in 30 minutes. It comes with a 330W slim adapter or a 140W USB-C power adapter. The device has many connection options. The machine runs Windows 11.

The Lenovo Legion 9i is priced at Rs 4,49,990. It can be purchased from Lenovo's official website, exclusive stores, and leading online and online stores across the country.