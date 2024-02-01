Master WhatsApp's New Screen Sharing Magic: A Step-by-Step Guide for Android Users

Tired of sending blurry screenshots during WhatsApp video calls? Rejoice, Android friends! The much-awaited screen-sharing feature has finally arrived, letting you showcase your entire phone screen in real time. Whether presenting a PowerPoint deck, demonstrating an app, or simply sharing a funny cat video, screen sharing takes WhatsApp video calls to the next level.

Advertisment

This comprehensive guide will equip you with everything you need to know about sharing your Screen on WhatsApp video calls on Android. Here is a Step-by-Step Guide to WhatsApp's New Screen Sharing feature for Android Users.

Initiate a Video Call to use WhatsApp's New Screen Sharing feature

Start by launching WhatsApp and calling someone you want to share your Screen with. Make sure you're both using the latest version of WhatsApp.

Advertisment

Tap on the Button:

Once the call is connected, look for the new screen share icon at the bottom of your Screen. It resembles a tiny TV with a Wi-Fi wave. Tap that button!

Grant Permission if you want to use WhatsApp's New Screen Sharing feature

Advertisment

A prompt will appear requesting permission to record your Screen. Read the details carefully, then tap "Start Now" to grant access. Remember, WhatsApp assures end-to-end encryption, so your shared screen content remains private.

Share Your World:

Voila! Your entire phone screen is now being mirrored in the video call. You can freely browse apps, play games, or do anything on your phone - it's visible to your call partner.

Advertisment

Tips to use the new WhatsApp's New Screen Sharing feature effortlessly.

Focus on the essentials: Minimise open tabs and close unnecessary notifications to avoid cluttering the shared Screen on WhatsApp.

Minimise open tabs and close unnecessary notifications to avoid cluttering the shared Screen on Rotate for wider views: If you're presenting landscape content, switch your phone to landscape mode for a better viewing experience.

If you're presenting landscape content, switch your phone to landscape mode for a better viewing experience. Tap or Draw to Emphasise: Use the on-screen annotation tools to highlight specific elements or draw annotations during your screen share.

Use the on-screen annotation tools to highlight specific elements or draw annotations during your screen share. Control who sees what: Remember, anything on your Screen is visible during screen sharing. Keep sensitive information away.

Troubleshooting:

Permission Denied: If you encounter permission issues , restart your phone and ensure you're using the latest WhatsApp version. You can also double-check your app permissions settings.

If you , restart your phone and ensure you're using the You can also double-check your app permissions settings. Lag: Ensure you and your call partner have a stable internet connection for smooth screen sharing on WhatsApp.

With this guide and a few taps, you can elevate your WhatsApp video calls and revolutionise your communication. So, go forth and share your Screen.