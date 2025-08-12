GB WhatsApp update brings fresh design and features but raises security flags

New APK with new features from popular modded messaging
A familiar chat app gets a facelift
GB WhatsApp, the most popular modified version of WhatsApp Messenger, has a new APK with new features. The update is only available through third-party services, but the APK has a new interface, new privacy features, and new customization options. Users who are interested in modded messaging apps for customization are buzzing about the new release. However, since it’s not on the Google Play Store, it’s not considered safe.
What are the new features?
According to the changelog, the new GB WhatsApp APK has:
• More privacy options- Hide online status, hide read receipts, hide someone typing, and more.
• More file sharing options- More options to send large images, videos, and documents.
• More theme options- Bigger library and options to control the color.
• Performance enhancements- Smoother during navigation, fewer crashes during heavy use.
The developers also fixed video calls and large group chat bugs.
It comes with a price
GB WhatsApp has features the official Meta app doesn’t, but being unofficial means it skips Play Store security checks. Users have to download the APK from third-party websites, which means they are exposed to malware and data breaches. Cybersecurity experts warn that modified apps can access chat logs or phone data without consent. Meta has also temporarily banned accounts that use such unofficial clients.
Why users keep coming back
Despite the warnings, users find GB WhatsApp’s flexibility hard to resist. The ability to customize themes, bypass file size limits, and control privacy settings is too good to pass up for those who feel the standard WhatsApp experience is too restrictive. But with digital privacy under the microscope, experts advise users to weigh these benefits against the security trade-offs.
The takeaway
As enticing as GB WhatsApp's new features and interface may seem, the risks remain. Those looking for control and security in their messaging experience need to weigh the convenience with caution, because as it is in life, with messaging what you gain in freedom you may pay for in safety.
