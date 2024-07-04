Here's How to Disable Meta AI on WhatsApp Instantly!

The majority of the nation is embracing the limitless potential of WhatsApp's new Meta AI chatbot. Still, many users dislike the chatbot's appearance and have concerns about its safety. While Meta AI has undoubtedly brought about some intriguing new capabilities, it has also prompted a discussion about user experience and privacy. You've come to the correct place if you're one of those people who would want to turn off the Meta AI integration and go back to the previous WhatsApp interface! We understand how crucial it is for users to feel comfortable and familiar, we have produced a thorough guide that will let you remove Meta AI from WhatsApp in less than a minute. Because this guide is meant to be quick and straightforward, you should be okay with using the preferred interface. To find out more, continue reading.

What Does WhatsApp's Meta AI Mean?

Meta AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot similar to ChatGPT, is the newest feature on WhatsApp. A variety of features are available with this chatbot, including question-answering, idea generation, image creation, and more. Many users, however, are unhappy with the Meta AI chatbot and would instead utilise WhatsApp's previous design. Like the 'last seen' feature, WhatsApp previously had an accessible settings tool that let users turn on or off the Meta AI chatbot. Unfortunately, this setting was deleted in the most recent version, which has frustrated a lot of consumers. We've put together a comprehensive, step-by-step guide on how to uninstall Meta AI from WhatsApp in under a minute to help you navigate this change. With the help of this tutorial, you should be able to quickly and easily customise WhatsApp again to your preference.

How Can I Delete WhatsApp's Meta AI?

Here's how to uninstall Meta AI from WhatsApp, step-by-step: