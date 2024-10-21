How secure is the upcoming Meta AI feature for WhatsApp?

Meta is working on a new feature aimed at improving the personalization of Meta AI within WhatsApp, making it more in tune with user preferences. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, this feature—referred to as "chat memory"—was recently discovered in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.22.9 for Android, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Although still under development, the feature is expected to be introduced in a future update. The chat memory feature will enable Meta AI to automatically retain specific details that users share with the chatbot, allowing for more tailored and personalized interactions. By remembering personal information such as preferences, favorite foods, or unique conversational styles, Meta AI will be able to provide more relevant and contextually appropriate responses. The goal is to make conversations with the AI feel more natural and engaging.

Meta AI Memory feature

WABetainfo also revealed screenshots showing a new "Memory" section within the Meta AI contact card. This section will list all the information that Meta AI remembers about users. The description for the feature reads, "Meta AI automatically remembers certain parts of your chat to give you more relevant responses."

Additionally, users will have the ability to manually instruct Meta AI to retain specific details by simply telling it to "remember this." Importantly, users will retain full control over what Meta AI remembers. They can review, update, or delete any stored information at any time, ensuring that privacy and personalization remain balanced.

This control feature could be reassuring to those concerned about data security and privacy, as it allows individuals to manage what the AI retains.

While the upcoming feature offers exciting possibilities for a more interactive and personalized WhatsApp experience, questions about the safety and security of such memory-based AI enhancements remain.

As Meta continues to expand AI functionality, ensuring user data is kept safe and used ethically will be key to gaining widespread trust. WhatsApp users will need to weigh the convenience of personalized AI responses against the potential privacy concerns tied to having their chat history remembered by an AI system.