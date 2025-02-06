How third party Porn App landed on iPhone? Know the details

Apple's Steve Jobs once said the company had a "moral responsibility" not to let pornography be available on the iPhone. The App Store has therefore strictly prohibited such content, explicitly stating that it bans pornography. That has all changed now due to new regulatory requirements in Europe forcing Apple to make way for such apps through other marketplaces.

How did this App inclusion happen?

With the new EU Digital Markets Act, it is made a requirement for Apple to allow the download of applications from stores that have policies different from those of Apple. While these apps have still to go through security checks that Apple requires from them- for being not scamming, nor undermining security, and just working, there are no further content controls put in place beyond those.

So, the adult entertainment app Hot Tub, which was just developed gained the rights of distribution via an alternative application marketplace named AltStore PAL.

Status of Apple Regarding the Case

Apple had officially declared it was against this app and voiced strict opposition by showing great apprehensions towards this app's possibility to affect Europeans negatively.

"We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially children," Apple said. "This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem, which we have spent over a decade building as the best in the world."

How EU lead the other marketplace Altstore to allow this app on iPhone?

The company further stated that, despite the app developer's claims, Apple does not support Hot Tub and would never allow such an app on its App Store. However, under EU regulations, Apple is compelled to allow its distribution through third-party marketplaces like AltStore and Epic, which may not share Apple's concerns regarding user safety.

What Is a Hot Tub and Who Can Access It?

This was developed by a one-man team cdr and is only available in the European Union. Describing itself, "It's a private, secure, and elegant way to browse adult content."

The reason is, of course, that Apple's store doesn't allow apps carrying adult content, and Hot Tub, therefore, came around this issue through AltStore PAL, working under the protective cover of DMA.