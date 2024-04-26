How to Use Telegram's New Sticker Editor

Telegram, a competitor to WhatsApp, has introduced a new Sticker Editor feature for its users, allowing them to create personalized stickers and sets directly within the app. This tool empowers users to customize photos with text, drawings, animated stickers, emojis, and GIFs.

Embarking on the creative journey of sticker making within Telegram's editor is akin to stepping into a world where your imagination reigns supreme. Within this digital canvas, users are granted the liberty to embellish any photograph with an array of elements, including text, drawings, animated stickers, emojis, and GIFs. The possibilities are as boundless as one's creativity.

How users can create and edit sticker features?

With an intuitive interface, users can effortlessly manipulate objects within their photos. This includes trimming elements, eliminating backgrounds, and delicately erasing or restoring specific parts of the image with precision—all accomplished seamlessly with a single tap. Moreover, users have the option to apply outlines, imparting a classic sticker appearance to their creations, reminiscent of traditional sticker artistry.

Users need to simply navigate to the sticker panel within the input field of any chat. Here, the inviting presence of the plus (+) button awaits your touch, beckoning you to unleash your creative flair. Once tapped, a variety of sticker creations unfolds before you.

Telegram offers the convenience of creating personalized sticker sets, tailored for friends to enjoy and reuse in their conversations. Whether adding stickers to existing sets or curating custom collections, the platform empowers users to craft cohesive packs that reflect their unique style and personality.

In recent developments, Telegram has teased the arrival of 16 exciting new features, poised to elevate the user experience to new heights. However, amidst this wave of innovation, tensions have arisen between Telegram and tech giant Apple.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has publicly criticized Apple's decision to remove the messaging app from its China App Store, alongside other popular platforms like WhatsApp, Threads, and Signal. The move came after demands from the Chinese government citing concerns over "national security."

In a bold statement on his public Telegram channel, Durov asserted that the true target of China's crackdown was not Telegram or its counterparts but rather Apple itself. He suggested that Apple's compliance with the government's demands reflected a broader agenda, indicating a struggle for control within the realm of digital communication.

Despite these challenges, Telegram remains steadfast in its commitment to providing users with a platform where creativity knows no bounds. As the landscape of digital communication evolves, Telegram stands as a beacon of innovation and freedom, empowering users to connect and express themselves on their terms.