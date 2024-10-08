iDigic Free Instagram Followers Service Trial is Free-Should You Try?

Instagram is one social media channel which is gaining huge popularity in contemporary times, and this can be owed to the innovative content format that is published on the platform. According to Statista Instagram boasts of 2 billion monthly active users worldwide and about 360 million users in India, which is also the highest number of users in the platform. Also, the most frequent users of the social media app are people in the ages of 18 and 24 and this makes it the most sought-after app when it comes to gaining more followers for the purpose of advertising through social media channels.

This data by Statista is enough to prove the power of Instagram as an important social media channel for the purpose of promotion and connecting with the right target audience. No company in today’s times would stay away from Instagram, if they want to send the right message to the right customers for their business.

What is iDigic?

As all of us know it is important to have enough followers, likes and views for your Instagram profile, and what is more important than all of this is the creativity and innovativeness in your posts to attract the users to your Insta profile. This is not an easy task, and sometimes for the sake of business and advertising the companies are left with no option but to resort to a service which can help them in getting free followers, likes and views for their Insta profile. This is where iDigic comes into action, and they play a major role in purchasing followers, likes and views for your profile on Instagram.

Why Use iDigic?

iDigic Free Trial Offer with Clear Service Policies in Place

iDigic provides a very simple and straight forward offer with no loose ends, and the best part of the deal is that their trial is completely free. Any kind of free trial gives you as a customer enough time to get some first-hand information about the product yourself, after its use. The services provided by iDigic are listed very clearly in their offer and they also promise to replace the followers that drop off with time.

How to Get the iDigic Free Trial?

Go to the iDigic Trial Page and enter your Username and Password.

Then, click on the ‘Get Followers’ button.

Now, you will get your package of instant free followers.

Services Offered by iDigic

iDigic is a professional company with a very simple to navigate website, and the company offers only Instagram promotional services, which includes getting more followers, views and likes for your Insta profile. You can either place an online order or place a custom order for purchasing their services. They have a 24/7 chat service available, and their email and phone number are clearly mentioned on their website. iDigic provides high quality Instagram followers, which are genuine and they work on delivering the services within 30 minutes of making a payment. They also have a money back guarantee in place, where you can file for a 100% refund if you are not satisfied with their services.

Plans and Packages offered by iDigic

iDigic is offering a free trial for the customers to check their services, and the satisfied customers can just go to the website and purchase a plan from the available options on the website. iDigic provides instant delivery and excellent customer services. They offer packages for every kind of business profile:

Instagram Followers Packages

Followers 100 250 500 1000 2500 5000 Price $2.95 $4.95 $6.95 $12.95 $29.95 $39.95

Instagram Views Packages

Views 100 500 1000 5000 10000 50000 Price $1.95 $2.95 $3.85 $14.85 $24.95 $74.95

Instagram Likes Packages

Likes 100 250 500 1000 2500 5000 Price $2.95 $4.95 $6.95 $12.95 $29.95 $39.95

How Safe is iDigic?

iDigic has an age restriction of 13 years and the content restriction on any Instagram Profile follows the policies practiced by Instagram. They also have a privacy policy in place, where they state that they will use any kind of customer information for professional services only. Redistribution of information is not allowed by iDigic. Their Refund Policy is applicable if the orders are not delivered within 72 hours of purchase, and their Retention rate for the first month is 90%, which shows that they deliver real followers.

What are the Drawbacks of iDigic?

One of the drawbacks of iDigic is that not much information is available on the web that reviews the product. Their other drawback is that they take too much of time in responding to customer queries, and this shows poor customer support or service.

Overall, iDigic looks like a safe and reliable option for getting free Instagram followers. To get a clear idea of the service, the users can try their trial service and understand how the company works around the quality of the followers, likes, and views for an Insta profile.

