Instagram new feature brings innovative stickers to use in Stories and Reel

In an effort to provide users more imaginative ways to share content and connect with their followers, Instagram has released a collection of new interactive stickers for Stories and Reels. The most prominent addition is the "Reveal" sticker, which requires users to DM the poster in order to read the concealed material. It obscures the contents of a narrative post.

Advertisment

Stickers

The newly introduced Reveal sticker on Instagram aims to foster deeper engagement between users and their followers by adding an element of mystery and interaction to Stories. When crafting a Story, users can now incorporate the Reveal sticker by simply accessing the stickers icon, opting for the "Reveal" feature, and crafting a tantalizing hint about the obscured content.

Once the Story is shared, followers are tantalized with blurred content, only accessible through a direct message to the Story's creator, thereby prompting increased communication and engagement.

Advertisment

This feature is poised to be particularly advantageous for content creators seeking to elevate their storytelling and drive up interaction levels with their audience, as it encourages followers to actively participate in unraveling the hidden content, thereby deepening their investment in the creator's narrative.

Cutout and Add your music sticker

Additionally, Instagram has rolled out the innovative "Cutouts" feature, empowering users to transform segments of their photos or videos from their camera roll into bespoke stickers for integration into Stories or Reels. Reminiscent of Apple's image cutout tool, this functionality simplifies the process of isolating objects within visual content with just a tap of the finger, granting users greater flexibility in customizing their storytelling experience.

Expanding its repertoire of interactive features, Instagram introduces the "Add Your Music" sticker, enabling users to share tunes that resonate with their current mood, prompting their followers to reciprocate with their musical selections. This enhancement builds upon the existing "Add Yours" sticker, fostering a dynamic exchange of content based on specific prompts or themes, thereby enriching the user experience and fostering a sense of community among followers.

Furthermore, Instagram debuts the "Frames" feature, transforming ordinary photos into virtual Polaroids, which can be unveiled by shaking the phone or activating the "Shake to reveal" button. This nostalgic addition is tailored for users eager to reminisce and share throwback moments, automatically imprinting each image with the date and timestamp of its capture, adding an extra layer of sentimentality to the sharing experience.