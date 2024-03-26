Meta to Launch AI-powered Image Editor

Meta is strategizing to incorporate AI-driven image editing capabilities into its instant messaging application, WhatsApp. Although this feature is said to be under development, it is not yet accessible in either the official release or public beta editions. It appears that this feature is still in its early developmental stages, with intentions for deployment in a subsequent release.

Advertisment

Reports suggest that Meta's Llama AI model will fuel this AI-enhanced image editing tool. Allegedly, this tool will enable WhatsApp users to modify images by altering backgrounds and styles, leveraging the generative abilities of AI.

According to WABetaInfo, a service tracking updates for WhatsApp, an AI-powered tool is anticipated to debut on the Android platform initially. This tool has been reportedly identified in the Android beta version 2.24.7.13. The tool, equipped with AI capabilities, is purportedly spotted within the image editing interface of WhatsApp. Its functionalities are said to include background alteration, image restyling, and image enlargement facilitated by generative AI.

How the new AI editor going to look like?

Advertisment

The AI-driven functionality is expected to manifest as a new green-colored icon upon users opening an image. Upon tapping this icon, users will be presented with three modes: Backdrop, Restyle, and Expand. Backdrop mode is intended for background alteration, Restyle for applying visual effects, and Expand for enlarging the image. However, the operational details of these modes remain unconfirmed, including whether they will operate through prompts or predefined options.

Earlier reports indicated that WhatsApp had tested an AI tool enabling users to generate images and stickers using text prompts. However, this feature failed to reach a mature stage and was never publicly released, though it briefly surfaced in a beta version.

WhatsApp update for iOS users

Advertisment

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is introducing a new update for iOS users, incorporating features such as video skip forward and backward functions. Additionally, this update facilitates the recording and sharing of instant video messages directly within chats. WABetaInfo has provided a detailed changelog of these updates on its website.

WhatsApp's message pinning function has been enhanced with recent updates, enabling users to pin up to three messages at once within a chat. This feature, which was first seen in an app beta, is in contrast to the earlier restriction of being able to pin a single message.

Moreover, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has confirmed that users can now pin various forms of media, including voice notes and emojis, in addition to text messages. WhatsApp asserts that this expanded functionality is available in both individual and group chats.