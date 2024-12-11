MPL Teams Up with CloudFeather to Redefine Skill-Based Gaming!

MPL Joins Forces with CloudFeather

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has taken a significant step in enhancing its gaming capabilities by acquiring a controlling stake in CloudFeather Games. Founded in 2021, CloudFeather specializes in high-performance gaming infrastructure, including multi-card game networks, wallet integration systems, and game monetization SDKs.

This strategic move strengthens MPL’s technological framework, enabling it to serve its global audience of over 120 million users across India, the US, and Nigeria with more robust and seamless gaming experiences.

Namratha Swamy, COO of MPL, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to bring the CloudFeather team on board. Their technical expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering top-notch gaming experiences to our global community.”

CloudFeather’s Role in Gaming Innovation

CloudFeather has revolutionized the gaming tech space with high-performance infrastructure and SDKs that enhance user engagement. Romi Chandra, CEO of CloudFeather, said, “Joining MPL allows us to redefine skill-based gaming and innovate on a global scale.”

Lumikai’s Contribution

Lumikai, India’s first gaming-focused VC, played a key role in CloudFeather’s growth. Kislay Shashwat, Principal at Lumikai, remarked, “This acquisition underscores the potential of CloudFeather’s innovations and MPL’s commitment to shaping the future of gaming.”

What This Means for the Gaming Industry?

The gaming industry is witnessing rapid advancements as platforms increasingly focus on technology to enhance user engagement and operational efficiency. MPL’s acquisition of CloudFeather signals a move toward more sophisticated, stable, and innovative gaming ecosystems.

By integrating CloudFeather’s solutions, MPL aims to provide better performance, reduced latency, and enriched user experiences. Observers expect this partnership to set new benchmarks in skill-based gaming.

Conclusion: Redefining the Future of Skill-Based Gaming

MPL’s strategic acquisition of CloudFeather Games heralds a new chapter in skill-based gaming innovation. By fusing CloudFeather’s advanced infrastructure with MPL’s global reach, this alliance sets a powerful precedent for cutting-edge, seamless gaming experiences. As the two powerhouses unite, the gaming industry is poised to witness a transformative leap in engagement, performance, and technological excellence.