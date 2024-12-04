Now scan QR codes to subscribe channels: WhatsApp QR code

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce QR codes as a convenient way to subscribe to its Channels feature, a move aimed at enhancing accessibility and engagement. Launched in 2023 and inspired by Telegram, WhatsApp Channels have provided a dynamic platform for celebrities, corporate brands, and news outlets to connect with their audiences more effectively than ever before.
Now, WhatsApp is taking this a step further by simplifying the subscription process with QR codes, as reported by the community forum WABetaInfo based on insights from the latest iOS beta version.
How will the QR code scan work in WhatsApp?
With the upcoming feature, users will only need to scan a QR code using their phone’s camera to subscribe to their desired channels effortlessly. This innovation is particularly advantageous for print media outlets, enabling them to expand their subscriber base more efficiently.
Additionally, government agencies can leverage this technology by incorporating QR codes into social media posts, physical advertisements, and public spaces. This approach could facilitate easy access to official channels, ensuring citizens receive timely updates about public welfare schemes and other important information.
In parallel, WhatsApp has announced several other updates to enhance user experience. One such feature is the "message draft indicator," which addresses the common issue of incomplete messages. If a user begins typing a message but forgets to send it, a "Draft" label will now appear, highlighting the chat and moving it to the top of the chat list for easy discovery.
Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a reverse image search feature designed to combat the growing problem of misinformation on its platform. In recent times, the misuse of digitally altered images has led to the spread of false information, tarnishing the reputations of public figures and causing personal harm to individuals.
The reverse image search functionality aims to help users verify the authenticity of images shared on the app, allowing them to distinguish between genuine content and doctored visuals, thereby reducing the risk of falling victim to misinformation.
These updates highlight WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to improving usability while addressing challenges such as misinformation, making the platform a more reliable and efficient communication tool.
Also read: iPhone 17 Air: Apple intends to create the thinnest iPhone ever