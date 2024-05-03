Snapchat New Feature: Introduces Editable Messages

Snapchat is ready to launch many new features, including editing sent messages within a specified time range. This allows users to edit typos and other errors in their communications. However, the edit option is only available if the recipient has not opened the message and was sent within five minutes. The business has also stated that this functionality will initially be available to Snapchat Plus members.

Advertisment

Limiting the edit option to messages sent within five minutes and exclusively to Snapchat Plus subscribers increases the value of the premium service, encouraging users to purchase extra capabilities. This method not only generates cash but also increases user engagement and loyalty. These upgrades indicate Snapchat's dedication to constantly developing its platform and accommodating customer demands and preferences.

Other prominent messaging services, including Meta's Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Apple's iOS 16, have all added this capability in the last year, and Google may soon follow suit.

With the ability to edit, Snapchat will add emoji reactions, map reactions, and a new AI-powered reminder tool.

Advertisment

Snapchat's new features appear to be a significant upgrade! Emoji and map reactions bring a new expression level to interactions, making them more engaging and enjoyable.

The AI-powered reminder function is an excellent addition, helping users stay on top of important deadlines and activities. This functionality might be highly beneficial in personal and professional settings, providing a straightforward way to handle activities and responsibilities.

Snapchat will employ AI to manufacture personalised outfits for their Bitmoji.

Advertisment

The ability to customise Bitmoji clothing with AI technology is a fresh and innovative concept that adds a fun touch to the platform. And the AI-powered lenses for generating '90s-style versions of oneself are sure to be popular with those eager to add a nostalgic touch to their photos.

The AI technology will set up a countdown to assist users recall crucial deadlines. Furthermore, Snapchat will employ AI to manufacture personalised outfits for their Bitmoji, and AI Lenses will allow users to create a Polaroid-style '90s version of themselves with a simple selfie. If Bitmojis aren't your thing, you can still send standard emoji reactions to texts.

Conclusion

Users can also respond to friends who post their position on Snapchat, but only when not driving. The new features are live, and editable messages for Plus users will be added soon. These new features show Snapchat's dedication to using AI technology to keep their platform entertaining.