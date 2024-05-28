Truecaller is Adding AI Tool for Users to Get AI Version of their Voice Calls

One of the most well-known caller ID services in India, Truecaller, is about to launch a brand-new AI-powered feature that will mimic your voice and answer calls on your behalf. Microsoft's "Personal Voice," a technology it debuted in November of last year as part of the Azure AI voice, powers the new AI Assistant.

Truecaller is set to roll out new functionality for its Premium subscribers that utilizes advanced AI technology. This feature requires users to record a few seconds of their voice, which the AI then replicates for use during incoming calls. Alongside this, the company's AI Assistant offers users the ability to screen incoming calls and inform them of the caller's purpose.

Although Truecaller already offers a selection of pre-set voices for answering calls, this marks the first time the company is introducing an AI-powered voice cloning feature. By enabling the 'Personal Voice' feature, users can replace the existing Truecaller Assistant feature, allowing them to customize the introductory greeting template.

This customization lets others know that the user is employing a digital version of their voice. Additionally, users can tailor the follow-up responses to better suit their preferences and communication style.

Microsoft Integration with Azure AI Speech

Microsoft has integrated Azure AI Speech into this feature, which is currently available to a select group of users. This technology automatically adds a watermark to the digital voice, making it easier for tools to detect synthetic audio.

Truecaller has announced that the 'Personal Voice' feature will be released to public beta users in the next few weeks. This rollout will initially cover users in India, the United States, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Chile, and South Africa.

Over the past few months, Truecaller has introduced several AI-powered features aimed at enhancing user experience and security. These features include advanced spam call detection and blocking, transcription and summary generation for recordings, and a web version of the app specifically for Android users. These continuous updates demonstrate Truecaller's commitment to leveraging AI to improve communication and safeguard users against unwanted calls.