Truecaller Unveils Spam Blocking Feature Integrated with AI

With the use of AI, Truecaller has introduced a new function that lets customers stop receiving spam calls. As part of the 'Max' upgrade, the new feature bans any calls that are either from unapproved contacts or those its artificial intelligence system determines to be spam calls.

According to a detailed report provided by TechCrunch, the latest addition to Truecaller's arsenal is a sophisticated feature designed to thwart all incoming calls that are deemed to be spam by the integrated artificial intelligence (AI), even if such calls aren't explicitly listed within the company's extensive database.

How will this AI-integrated spam feature work?

This marks a significant departure from previous protocols, wherein the determination to block a specific number hinged primarily on its presence within the company's database, coupled with the individual's proactive screening efforts.

It's worth noting that this innovative feature is currently exclusively accessible to Truecaller Premium users utilizing Android devices. This distinction arises from Apple's stringent policies, which preclude Truecaller and similar caller identification services from conducting direct analyses and blocking spam calls on iOS devices.

However, Kunal Dua, the Vice President of Search at Truecaller, expressed optimism to TechCrunch, emphasizing that the underlying AI system is poised for continual refinement through the accumulation of additional spam call data.

"We endeavor to differentiate between spam and genuine business calls. Nevertheless, there may arise certain instances wherein legitimate business entities might find themselves inadvertently blocked by our system temporarily," Dua added.

How to use the AI-powered spam-blocking prowess of Truecaller? Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Ensure that you've procured a subscription to Truecaller Premium.

2. Navigate to the Settings section within your Truecaller application and locate the Block option.

3. Upon accessing the Block menu, you'll be presented with various levels of protection. Opt for the Max option to activate the AI spam-blocking functionality seamlessly.

For users in India keen on availing themselves of the Truecaller Premium subscription, it's imperative to note the pricing tiers. Truecaller Premium offers four distinct tiers: Connect, Assistant, Assistant Family, and Gold.

Monthly subscription prices commence at Rs 179 for the Connect tier and escalate to Rs 299 for the Assistant Family tier.

Alternatively, annual subscription rates start at Rs 539 for the Connect tier, reaching up to Rs 5,000 for the Gold tier, catering to diverse user preferences and requirements.