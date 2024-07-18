WhatsApp Automatic Message Translation Feature is coming Soon

The widely used instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will automatically translate messages from one language to another. Users will have the ability to translate a selected message, and there will be an option to automate this process for all new incoming messages.

Advertisment

Once users select the language for translation on WhatsApp, they may be prompted to download a language pack. After the translation is complete, a new label will appear in the message bubble, indicating that the message has been translated. This label is designed to help users identify translated messages, thereby enhancing communication clarity and minimizing misunderstandings.

Translation Feature availability

Currently, this feature is in development and is expected to be available in a future update. WABetaInfo reported, "Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.12 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a feature to automatically translate messages into different languages."

Advertisment

The implementation of this feature relies on WhatsApp's proprietary technology, ensuring that message translations are processed entirely on the device. This approach maintains message privacy and ensures end-to-end encryption, with no data being shared externally. Initially, the feature will support languages such as English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi.

More languages are expected to be added in future updates. The report states, "We believe that this feature aims to enhance the user experience by providing instant translations, facilitating improved conversations across different languages in the future."

New 'Favorite' Feature to Filter Chats, Groups, and Calls

Advertisment

In related news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new 'favorite' feature designed to help users filter chats, groups, and calls, making it easier to prioritize communications. This update allows users to improve their messaging experience by easily accessing their most important conversations directly from the chats tab. Users can mark both individual and group chats as favorites, ensuring they are readily accessible and prioritized.

Additionally, a new filter is available within the calls tab, allowing users to quickly locate their favorite contacts, making the process of placing calls more efficient, as a phone call will be just a tap away.

These updates reflect WhatsApp's ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience, providing tools for better communication, and ensuring that privacy remains a top priority.

As these features roll out, users can look forward to a more seamless and efficient messaging experience, with the ability to effortlessly communicate across different languages and easily manage their most important conversations.