WhatsApp Chat Animation Feature: How user has more control over chats

WhatsApp has recently released a new feature called Chat Animation in the latest beta version of the app for Android devices. This new version 2.25.1.10 was made available for testing in the Google Play Beta Program and this feature allows users to manage animations for emojis, stickers, and GIFs in their chats.

1. Separate Animation feature

To Chat manage animations there are applied three differently switches, to which various media types:

Emojis: It sets how it will work, whether it will play on its own or not move at all.

Stickers: It gives the user the chance to set them to play automatically as soon as they are loaded or to tap to play.

GIFs: They can be set to play automatically or the user has to click on them to play.

2. Better Customization

This feature removes the distraction by providing an option of creating a quiet and less chaotic chat environment. On the other hand, if the user prefers animated conversations, he or she can enable the animations.

3. Improved User Experience

Thus, with the help of customizable controls, WhatsApp gave users an opportunity to customize their chats. It develops the capabilities of the app that earlier could not auto-play animated images, to set specific preferences for various formats of images.

Rollout and Availability

Beta Testing: At the moment, the feature is available for a limited number of users only who are a part of the WhatsApp Beta Program.

Future Updates: When the testing phase is over, it will be available for all the users in the upcoming update.

Why this Feature is Important?

This update is mainly informed by user comfort and the idea of customization. Key benefits include:

Reduced Distractions: These are some of the ways through which one can create a less chaotic chat environment especially when using media content.

Greater Control: It gives the user an opportunity to control the animations depending on their wish.

Simplified Messaging: This means that there are fewer distractions to make the conversation flow more smoothly.

How to Get the Feature

This feature is now available for users who are a part of the Google Play Beta Program in version 2.25.1.10. Those who are not in the beta program will have to wait for its inclusion in a stable update which is to be released in the next few months.

