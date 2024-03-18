WhatsApp Lets You Pin Multiple Chats and Messages

WhatsApp is working on inter-app compatibility. Meta is testing a new WhatsApp feature that allows users to pin over three chats and one message simultaneously. Users of WhatsApp (version 2.24.6.15) can now pin up to five chats and three messages. Previously, users could only pin three chats to the top of their chat list. With this update, beta testers can pin up to five chats, making it easier to keep frequently used conversations readily available. This feature, first reported by WABetaInfo, allows users to prioritise crucial discussions and communications so they don't miss out on critical developments. Users with access to the most recent WhatsApp beta version can now pin up to three messages per chat and up to five talks, remaining on top of all the others.

The option to pin chats and messages on WhatsApp is a feature that has been introduced previously, as Meta launched it a while ago. However, until now, the platform has only enabled users to pin one message, and if a user wants to pin another, they have to unpin the first and pin the new one. With the latest version, users can pin several messages (up to three) simultaneously and up to five chats.

How to Pin Chats on WhatsApp

To pin a chat on WhatsApp, long-press the chat you want to pin and choose the pin option. Currently, users using the stable version of WhatsApp can pin up to three chats, while select beta users can pin up to five. To pin a new chat, one must first unpin an old one.

How to Pin messages on WhatsApp

To pin a message on WhatsApp, long-press the text you want to pin and choose the pin option. Stable WhatsApp users can only pin one message per chat; however, chosen beta users can pin up to three messages simultaneously. Users can pin messages for up to 30 days.

This relatively new feature allows users to pin essential messages within a chat. Previously, only one message per chat could be pinned. Users can pin up to three messages per chat, making it easier to find critical information or reminders.