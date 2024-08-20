WhatsApp New Feature: To Introduce Block Unknown Messages

WhatsApp is about to release a feature that will completely change security and user experience. This messaging behemoth uses an automated message-blocking mechanism for senders they don't recognize. This innovative feature is intended to counteract the flood of spam, fraud, and unsolicited messages that users encounter. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.24. WhatsApp wants to make chatting simpler and safer, thus filtering messages away from unverified connections.

WhatsApp New Feature: The feature's precise workings are unknown

Although the feature's precise workings are unknown, it's thought that WhatsApp would impose a threshold on messages sent by senders they don't know. Subsequent messages will be automatically blocked after this limit is reached. WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the new feature, which can be found in the settings app under the Privacy > Advanced menu. According to the feature description, WhatsApp will stop blocking messages from unfamiliar accounts at a predetermined volume.

According to the leaked description, WhatsApp will reportedly block messages from senders they need to become more familiar with to protect user privacy and ensure the program runs smoothly on smartphones. This implies that particular messages will still go through even if users turn on the Block unknown account messages setting in the future. On the other hand, Signal asks users to either Report, Block or Accept a discussion that has been started by an unknown user by default, thereby restricting communications sent by unknown accounts. The other alternatives prohibit the sender from contacting the recipient in the future, while senders are only shown read receipts once the recipient accepts the message request.

Tests on WhatsApp, Such as How Users React to Status Updates

WhatsApp beta testers can now respond with a heart emoji to status updates, like Instagram stories, letting users contribute text, photos, and videos for 24 hours. You can reply to messages on Facebook and Instagram with a single tap; the most recent WhatsApp beta has that feature. After the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.21 Google Play beta program update, a new heart icon ought to show up in the lower right corner of the screen, next to the reply bar.