WhatsApp Now Blocks Profile Picture Screenshots

WhatsApp now prohibits users from taking screenshots of other users' smartphone profile images, a new privacy feature widely available on Android devices. Meta began testing the capability on the app's beta version during the last few weeks, and it is now available to all users. Meanwhile, beta testers can pin multiple messages in a discussion, making retrieving additional information in individual or group chats easier.

Meta has yet to reveal details about the privacy feature.

Meta has yet to reveal details about the privacy feature that prevents screenshots in a user's profile photo area. Android Police discovered the rollout, and users of WhatsApp for Android's stable and beta versions are no longer allowed to capture the screen when seeing another user's profile photo. Users may still take screenshots on WhatsApp for iOS in beta and stable versions. WhatsApp prohibits profile image screenshots on a Samsung smartphone, citing the device's security policy; however, attempting to capture the screen while another user's photo is open on a Pixel 7a results in an all-black screen.

However, it is crucial to remember that the functionality that prevents screenshots of a user's profile picture does not guarantee that another user cannot download the image. The new functionality does not prevent a user from taking a photo of the screen where the image is displayed using another smartphone. Similarly, tapping on a user's profile photo in the main chat list displays a small thumbnail, and WhatsApp does not prevent screenshots.

Meanwhile, feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered a change in the newest beta version of the program for Android smartphones: the option to pin several messages to the top of a chat. Users can pin only one message, but a future version is scheduled to allow up to three messages to be pinned simultaneously. Beta testers can immediately try out the updated feature by updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.15. It is planned to become available to all iOS and Android users later.