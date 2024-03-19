WhatsApp has released a new beta version of its messaging software, including an improved app lock feature. This latest version, presently available to a restricted group of customers, expands authentication options beyond biometric recognition. People in WhatsApp's beta programme will be able to experience this functionality. This is all we know about it.

WhatsApp Tests Biometric Login: WhatsApp users will benefit from an updated app lock feature

According to WABetaInfo, the deployment adds version 2.24.6.20 to the Google Play Store. WhatsApp users will benefit from an updated app lock feature, which now supports a more excellent range of authentication methods. Previously, the app lock feature was primarily based on biometric identification, such as fingerprint or facial recognition. However, with the latest beta, customers can utilise other unique identifiers, such as their device's passcode.

Individuals who do not have biometric sensors on their gadgets would benefit significantly from this advancement. They can now use the app lock functionality without any compatibility difficulties. However, most phones these days include biometric sensors. Furthermore, this increased flexibility is a nice bonus for users who prefer alternative authentication methods or encounter technical challenges with biometric sensors.

While this update may appear trivial to the typical user, it could be critical for people who want to avoid using the fingerprint technique currently available in the settings. The most recent beta version is now available to a select set of users. Still, it will be gradually disseminated to a larger audience in the coming months. In addition to the new app lock functionality, WhatsApp's last beta update increased the limit on pinned chats. Users can pin up to five chats at once, rather than the previous limit of three. WhatsApp is now exploring the ability to filter conversations. Some Android 2.24.6.16 users will notice a new feature called chat filters, which appear at the top of their discussion list.

These filters allow users to streamline their chat experience by presenting chats of a given category. WhatsApp has added dedicated filters to display unread conversations and instantly access a list of group chats. According to WaBetaInfo, it is only available to a select set of beta testers but will be available to more people in the following weeks.