WhatsApp to Introduce Celebrity Voices for Meta AI Interactions

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new feature that will let users engage with its in-app AI chatbot, Meta AI, using the voices of public figures. This exciting development, reported by WABetaInfo, will allow users to choose from a range of celebrity voices for a more dynamic and personalized experience.

Voice Chat Feature Coming to WhatsApp

In the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.24.19.32, a two-way voice chat function for Meta AI was discovered. Although the feature isn't yet available to users in the Google Beta Program, it is expected to roll out soon. The core idea is to enable users to communicate with the AI using different voices, including those of well-known celebrities and public figures.

Diversity of Voice Options

Meta AI's new feature will offer a variety of voice choices, each with its own distinct characteristics like pitch, tone, and accent. This follows a similar approach to ChatGPT’s "Voice Mode," which provides users with four different voice options. The feature tracker has identified several voices so far, including three with UK accents and two with US accents.

Additionally, users can expect to hear four voices from public figures, possibly influencers or celebrities, further diversifying the interaction experience.

When was Meta's first Custom AI Chatbot introduced?

This isn't Meta’s first foray into AI chatbots tailored to mimic specific personalities. In 2022, Meta launched a set of custom AI bots on its Messenger platform that were modeled on the personalities of various influencers and celebrities. These bots allowed users to interact in a more entertaining and personalized manner.

The upcoming celebrity voice feature in WhatsApp appears to be a continuation of that project, hinting at Meta's broader plans to incorporate unique voices into its suite of AI characters across platforms.

User Interface for Meta AI Voice Mode

A previous report also provided a glimpse into the user interface (UI) of Meta AI’s voice mode on WhatsApp. When activated, the feature will display a bottom sheet with "Meta AI" written at the top, along with a blue ring icon in the center. This sleek design suggests an easy-to-use, minimalist interface, making the feature accessible to a wide range of users.

Enhancing User Experience with Celebrity Voices

The introduction of public figure voices is aimed at increasing user engagement by making AI interactions more fun and immersive. Whether it's using the voice of a popular celebrity or an influencer, the feature promises to elevate the interaction beyond a basic chatbot conversation, giving it a human-like touch. This approach aligns with Meta's overarching goal to make its AI tools more integrated into users' daily digital lives, creating memorable and personalized experiences.