WhatsApp Update -Control Who Can Add You to Groups for Extra Privacy

WhatsApp Updates help the users to use the app safely with its integrated privacy features. These features are updated by the company on a regular basis in order to add an extra layer of privacy to the existing features of the app. These privacy features like ‘end to end call encrypting’ keep the user’s data safe and sound. The most recent WhatsApp Update is the introduction of a privacy feature that will help the users in controlling who can add them to their groups. This feature would help the users in managing their privacy settings and would also give them an enhanced control over the way they want to use the app for executing their daily tasks. Also, this is an excellent feature to keep yourself safe from any potential spam.
How To Activate the New WhatsApp Update that Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups?
- Open WhatsApp on your device.
- Just Click on the 3-dot menu on the top of your screen.
- Here go to ‘Settings’.
- Now, click on ‘Privacy’.
- Now, go to ‘Groups’.
- Here, Select the option that suits you best.
- Admins who can’t add you to a group will have the option of inviting you privately instead.
This new privacy feature will help you in taking control of the app in a better way. Now, you can decide who can add you to the group or send you a invite for joining a group.