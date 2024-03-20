WhatsApp to Bring Voice Transcription Feature

Highlights
· WhatsApp is going to roll out a voice note transcription capability.
· Encrypted transcriptions will require a 150MB download.
· For users with hearing problems, this function improves accessibility, accommodates loud situations, and offers convenience.
It seems that a transcription tool will be added to WhatsApp shortly. The voice note transcription function of the instant messaging software is being developed, according to WABteaInfo. The source claims that this soon-to-be function was just discovered in the app's code and will launch later.
What exactly is the transcribe feature?
The transcribe feature within WhatsApp allows users to convert voice notes into written text. To utilize this feature, users must download an additional package of approximately 150MB, enabling end-to-end encrypted transcriptions. WhatsApp leverages the speech recognition capabilities of the device to produce these transcripts, ensuring that the transcription process occurs locally on the user's device, thereby maintaining end-to-end encryption and safeguarding user privacy.
Once this supplementary package is downloaded, WhatsApp seamlessly integrates the transcriptions into message bubbles, facilitating effortless reading of voice messages, even in situations where audio playback is impractical.
How does this feature going to function?
According to reports, this feature not only improves accessibility for users with hearing impairments but also accommodates users in noisy environments or circumstances where listening to audio may not be feasible. Moreover, users will enjoy the convenience of transcribing lengthy voice messages, which they may not have the time or inclination to listen to in their entirety.
Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new feature, allowing users to upload 1-minute videos as status updates. Presently, users can only upload videos of up to 30 seconds on the platform. Consequently, this development is expected to be well-received by users desiring to share longer videos as their status updates.
The decision to extend the duration of video statuses likely stems from user feedback. Users have consistently expressed a desire to share longer videos as status updates. With the previous 30-second limit, users often felt constrained when attempting to convey comprehensive stories or longer segments of their lives. Now, with a one-minute duration, users can share more extensive video content without the need for edits or compromises on their message.