WhatsApp to Allow Users to Share Files Offline

WhatsApp is investigating additional features for its chat service, and one particularly interesting one lets users transfer files locally without requiring an internet connection. Furthermore, a contact note function that allows users to attach customized messages to specific contacts is being tested by the platform.

How does file sharing work without the internet on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is poised to introduce a revolutionary feature that enables file sharing without the need for an internet connection. Unveiled through screenshots from WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.24.9.22, this local file-sharing feature allows users to exchange various file types, including photos and documents, with nearby WhatsApp users via a local network.

The beauty of this functionality lies in its independence from cellular data or an internet connection, making it an invaluable tool in areas with limited connectivity.

To activate this feature, users must opt-in to be discoverable by nearby users, granting them control over their visibility. However, this permission can be revoked at any time, ensuring user privacy and security. WhatsApp emphasizes that file sharing through this method will be end-to-end encrypted, maintaining the stringent security standards that WhatsApp messages are renowned for.

Additional updates

In addition to this groundbreaking feature, WhatsApp is also developing the ability for users to add personal notes to their contacts. Screenshots from the Android beta version 2.24.9.17 showcase a new field on the contact sheet where users can jot down private notes about their contacts. These notes are intended for the user's eyes only and will not be shared with the respective contacts. This feature is expected to be seamlessly integrated into both the mobile app and WhatsApp Web, enhancing user experience across platforms.

While these features are currently undergoing beta testing, their official release date remains undisclosed. However, if user feedback during testing proves positive, these features could soon be rolled out as part of a WhatsApp update, revolutionizing the way users interact with the platform.

Moreover, recent reports hint at another exciting feature in the pipeline that aims to streamline user interaction. Discovered during beta testing by WABetaInfo, this upcoming feature is designed to highlight recent online contacts, facilitating easier communication with friends, family, and colleagues who are currently active or were recently online. This feature promises to enhance user connectivity and engagement, further solidifying WhatsApp's position as a leading communication platform.

In summary, WhatsApp's innovative features, including local file sharing and personal notes for contacts, are set to redefine the user experience on the platform. With a steadfast commitment to privacy and security, WhatsApp continues to evolve, catering to the diverse needs of its global user base.