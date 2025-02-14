Why Apple released AppleTV+ on Play Store for Android users?

Apple has finally released the AppleTV+ app for Android users on the Google Play Store. It is unusual for its offerings to be made accessible to devices that are not running on the iOS operating system for the Cupertino, California-based technology giant.

Apple TV+ app on the Android Play Store

This is at a time when Apple TV originals like "Silo" are picking up huge traction, and venturing into Android could further boost revenues. Apple had also shelled out $20 million per episode to produce season two of 'Severance' which launched in January, as per a Bloomberg report.

This is one of Apple's "growing strategies" to boost revenue for its services segment as the company is confronted with hardware headwinds, particularly from Chinese tech competitors threatening iPhone sales, a Business Insider report cited Jacob Bourne, technology analyst at the publication's sibling company EMARKETER, as saying.

Apple Services Growth

Apple's services, such as segments such as subscriptions, iCloud, advertising, and Apple Care, increased 14% year-on-year to a record $26.3 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Apple might still not open up its ecosystem as there are still several features that are available only on iOS devices, the report said citing Morningstar analyst William Kerwin. This follows after Apple gave users a weekend to use AppleTV+ for free to bring on new subscribers. It was present on iOS devices, Windows, and most smart TVs before the Android rollout.

It also arrives during a season of intense competition in the streaming market, with AppleTV+ users representing a tenth of Netflix users and also being more expensive, the report adds that Apple charges $9.99 a month for its subscription in the US, while the standard plan of Netflix with ads is $7.99.

