Moto G Play (2024): 50MP Camera Upgrades Your Budget Snaps

On Tuesday, 16 January, the Moto G Play (2024) was released in a few North American markets. The phone replaces the December 2022-released Moto G Play (2023). It is improved over the previous model in several ways. The manufacturer still needs to come to Behone's launch in India. The Moto G Play (2024) phone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU. It has two cameras: an 8-megapixel front camera with a hole-punch slot in the centre and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Moto G Play (2024): Price and Availability

The Moto G Play (2024) is available in a single Sapphire Blue colour and costs $149.99 (about Rs. 12,500) for its 4GB + 64GB version. Beginning on 8 February, it will be sold in the United States through Motorola.com, Amazon.com, and Best Buy. Later, additional shops listed in the press release will offer it. Canada will be able to purchase the phone starting on 26 January.

Moto G Play (2024): Features and Specifications

With a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the recently released Moto G Play (2024) boasts impressive specs. An Adreno 610 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC power the phone. It has 64GB of built-in storage and 4GB of RAM, essentially extendable to 6GB. Out of the box, Android 13 is installed on the phone.

Regarding optics, the Moto G Play (2024) has a single 50-megapixel camera sensor, which is unique for modern smartphones. On a slightly raised rectangular camera module, the quad-pixel sensor is positioned next to an LED flash unit in the upper left corner of the back panel. There is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front camera of the Moto G Play (2024).

The Moto G Play (2024) is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can reportedly last up to 46 hours on a single charge. Support for 15W wired charging is included. For dust and splash protection, the phone has an IP52 rating. It also has 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.1 connection. The Moto G Play (2024) model has dimensions of 163.82 x 74.96 x 8.29 mm and weighs 185g.