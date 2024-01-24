Moto G04 & G24 Deliver 90Hz & Power for Play: Gamers on a Budget Rejoice

The Moto G04 and Moto G24, the brand's newest G-series smartphones from Lenovo, were released in Europe. The new phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, twin stereo speakers with compatibility with Dolby Atmos, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a hole-punch display design. A MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers the Moto G24, whilst a UniSoC T606 SoC powers the Moto G04. The 5,000mAh batteries power both phones.

Pricing and Availability of Moto G04 and Moto G24

Starting at EUR 119 (about Rs. 10,600), the Moto G04 is priced for 4GB + 64GB of storage. Sunrise Orange, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Concord Black are available. The Moto G24 costs EUR 129, or around Rs. 11,600, for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Blueberry, Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, and Pink Lavender are the colour options.

In the upcoming weeks, Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G04 and Moto G24 will be available for purchase in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The company still needs to release information about its launch in India.

Specifications of the Moto G24

The two SIM cards (Nano) The Moto G24 has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 537 nits. It comes pre-installed with My UX, an Android 14-based interface. The selfie shooter is housed in a hole punch cutout at the top of the display. It has 4GB of RAM and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. With unused storage, the usable RAM can be essentially increased to 8GB.

The Moto G24 boasts a dual rear camera configuration with a single LED flash, a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera is in charge of taking selfies and making video calls. With a microSD card slot, the device's 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage may be increased to 1TB.

The Moto G24 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C port among its connectivity choices. It offers IP52 splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Moto G24 has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using 15W TurboPower (which comes in the box). It weighs 180 grams and has dimensions of 163x75x7.99 mm.

Specifications of the Moto G04

The Moto G04 runs My UX, an Android 14-based user interface with two SIM slots. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The front-facing shooter's hole is cut out of the panel. The Moto G04 phone's internal components include a UniSoC T606 SoC, a Mali G57 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. By utilising the extra, unused storage, the built-in RAM may be virtually increased to 8GB.

The Moto G04's optics consist of a 16-megapixel camera with an LED flash. The Moto G04 phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. 64GB of inbuilt storage is available. The Moto G24's connectivity choices are the same. The Moto G04 boasts an IP52-rated dust- and water-resistant build and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moreover, it includes dual speakers that can handle Dolby Atmos. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W rapid charging powers the Moto G04. It weighs 180 grams and is 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99 mm in size.