Moto G24 Launched: Combines Gaming Power with All-Day Battery Life

The Moto G24 Power, the latest affordable smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand, was introduced in India on Tuesday (30 January). The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the new Moto G-series phone and has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a hole-punch display with a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate and an IP52 water-repellent rating. It's made of acrylic glass and features a dual back camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. A 6,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities powers the Moto G24 Power.

Moto G24 Power Price in India and Availability

The Moto G24 Power is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top-end model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs. 9,999. The Moto G24 Power phone comes in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. Starting 7 February at 12pm IST, it will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and select retail shops across India.

The launch incentives for the Moto G24 Power include a Rs. 750 exchange bonus for exchanging outdated smartphones. This would reduce the initial price tag to Rs. 8,249. Furthermore, EMI options begin at Rs 317.

Moto G24 Power Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G24 Power runs Android 14 with My UX on top and has a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum brightness of 537 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the Motorola phone and supports up to 8GB of LPDR4x RAM. RAM boost technology allows you to enhance your onboard memory up to 16GB. The handset is made of three-dimensional acrylic glass.

For optics, the Moto G24 Power has a dual rear camera configuration that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera is complemented with a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The inexpensive Moto G24 Power smartphone has 128GB of internal storage that can be upgraded to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Moto G24 Power's connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C connection. It is water-resistant up to IP52 standards. The onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The Moto G24 Power phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Motorola has endowed the Moto G24 Power with a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower rapid charging. It measures 163.49 x 74.53 x 8.99 mm and weighs 197 g.